AirPods with wireless charging Black Friday deal is lowest price ever

One of our favorite Black Friday deals gives you Apple's 2019 AirPods at a tempting price — and their lowest ever. Right now Amazon has completely wireless earbuds at just $154.99, the lowest price ever for this second edition model.

Amazon's cut the AirPods 2 (with wireless charging) to $154.99 (from $199) That's $44 (or 22%) off for a pair set of lightweight, comfortable wireless earbuds. It's also one of the best Black Friday AirPods deals we've seen so far.

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now $154.99

The AirPods 2 feature Apple's new H1 chip, which cuts down the time it takes to your different Apple devices. They're comfortable to wear, provide solid audio quality and support twice the talk time of the original AirPods.

In our AirPods (2019) review, our testing showed one charge of the earbuds lasted 4 hours and 49 minutes — which was spent streaming videos, listening to music and talking on the phone for 30 minutes.

We knew it was possible that the price of the AirPods 2 would drop during Black Friday. but we didn't expect a discount this big. There's a high chance they'll sell out while on sale, so it might not pay to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.