Act Fast: Apple Watch 4 Deal Is New Price Low

Although it doesn't sport an always-on screen, the Apple Watch Series 4 is still one of the best smartwatches for Apple fans who can't afford to splurge on an Apple Watch Series 5. We expect the Series 4 to be one of the most popular Black Friday deals this holiday season, but if you can't wait till then — here's an excellent Apple deal you can get now.

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $344. That's $55 off and the cheapest price we've seen for the Series 4. Don't like the Pink Sand Sport Loop? You can get the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS/44mm) White Sport Band model for just $5 more at $349.97. That's right, the 44mm costs just $5 more than the 40mm model.

Apple Watch 4 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $344 @ Amazon

The Pink Sand Sport Loop Band offers a softer and breathable alternative to Apple's normal band. The double-layer nylon weave provides soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. This is the cheapest price ever for a Series 4.

Apple Watch 4 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $349.97 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. It's swim-proof, offers advanced health-tracking features, and the 44mm model is now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The 40mm model packs an OLED screen with 394 x 324 resolution, whereas the 44m model features a 448 x 368. Both screens are visually better than even the largest Series 3 model.

I personally own a 44mm Series 4 and wear it while running outdoors, while swimming laps at my gym's pool, and just about everywhere I go. I particularly like how the watch senses what activity I'm doing and automatically starts tracking my workout, whether I'm on a treadmill or a rowing machine.

Battery life, however, could be better. I'm usually at 60% or less by the end of the day, which means I'm charging it every night. (Fortunately, it charges very fast).

The watch's EKG capabilities are fun, but not something I use everyday. That said, get this watch if you lead an active lifestyle and like keeping track of your workouts in the most stylish way possible.