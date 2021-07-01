Streaming music is great, but it pays to know how to download songs in Spotify as well. This will let you play the music you’ve subscribed to in situations where a Wi-Fi or data connection isn’t always available, like on flights or subway commutes.

If you have a free account, you can only download podcasts, but Spotify Premium subscribers can download up to 10,000 songs on up to 5 different devices apiece. It’s easy to do, too, so just follow our steps below and start listening offline.

One thing to note is that you can’t download individual songs directly, only albums, playlists and podcasts. But you can put that song in a new playlist and download it that way. Keep in mind that to keep access to your downloads, you’ll need to go online at least once every 30 days; this provides usage data that Spotify needs in order to pay the artists you listen to.

Since the Android and iOS Spotify apps are slightly different, we’ll first explain how to download songs in Spotify on iOS, then show you how to do it in Android.

How to download songs in Spotify on iOS

1. Open the playlist you want to download via Your Library. Tap the download button — it’s a small circle with an arrow in the middle.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Spotify will begin downloading all the songs in the list to your device. Once downloaded, both songs and playlists will be marked with a green version of the download symbol. Simply play downloaded songs from Your Library as you would when streaming them.

(Image credit: Future)

How to download songs in Spotify on Android

1. Open the playlist you want to download via Your Library. Tap the three-dot symbol in the top-right corner of the app to open the options menu.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap “Download” and Spotify will begin downloading the playlist to your device.

(Image credit: Future)

3. As on iOS, any downloaded songs or playlist will gain a small green arrow symbol to show they’re saved locally. Play downloaded songs from My Library as you would if you were streaming them.