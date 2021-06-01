This 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for $699 is the best Memorial Day sale you can still get

Memorial Day sales may be winding down, but there are still some excellent deals out there like this offer on a sizable Samsung 4K television.

Right now you can get a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $699 at Best Buy. That’s $50 off its usual price of $749, and while this isn’t the biggest television discount we’ve ever seen, it’s still a very good price for a very good display that's rarely on sale.

Samsung 70" LED 4K Smart TV: was $749 now $699 @ Best Buy

This 70-inch Samsung 4K television is absolutely huge and offers an excellent viewing experience to boot. While $50 off isn't the biggest discount we've ever seen, it's a very solid price for a fantastic TV that's rarely on sale. View Deal

You don’t need a measuring tape to know that this display is absolutely huge. Forget venturing out to the theatre to see movies like Cruella or A Quiet Place 2, you’ll want to watch them all at home with a screen this big.

This TV comes from Samsung as well, which is known for making some of the most popular displays on the market. There’s a reason the manufacture always makes an appearance on our best TVs ranking after all.

This television offers 4K resolution and HDR technology for sharp details and realistic colors no matter whether you’re watching a blockbuster movie or streaming the latest can’t-miss television series.

Plus as it’s a Smart TV, so you’ll have access to just about every streaming platform under the sun. Whether you want to watch Loki on Disney Plus or Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus, you can do so without the need for any additional streaming devices.

Perhaps the only downside to this television is that its refresh rate is only 60HZ, which could be a little off-putting for PS5 or Xbox Series X owners looking to play games at 120 fps. However, neither system offers a particularly large selection of titles that can be played at that high frame rate so this shouldn’t be a deal-breaker.

It’s also worth noting that this is a LED display, rather than one of Samsung’s QLED televisions. Best Buy is currently offering $800 off the 82-inch Samsung Class Q7OT QLED TV though if you want a truly top-of-the-range television — even with an $800 discount, it still costs an eye-watering $1,799 mind you.

If you want to browse more discounted televisions then we have a full rundown of the best cheap TV deals currently available, including offerings from Toshiba, Sony, TXL, and Hisense as well as a few more Samsung deals as well.