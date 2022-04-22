Samsung Galaxy A22 offers 5G for just £143 in this epic Amazon deal

By published

Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone drops even lower

Samsung Galaxy A22 smartphone with a Tom's Guide deal tag
(Image credit: Samsung)

Upgrading your phone doesn’t have to be a super expensive investment. While a top-of-the-line flagship handset can cost upwards of £1,000, there are plenty of compelling smartphones available for a fraction of the cost. Case in point: the Samsung Galaxy A22. 

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy A22 for £143 at Amazon. That’s a very healthy £66 off its standard retail price of £209. Even better, this deal is on an unlocked model, so can accept SIM cards from any U.K. mobile network. Speaking of which, if you’re after a new SIM to go alongside your shiny new smartphone, we’ve also got a roundup of the best SIM-only deals, including the very best offers from EE, Three and Vodafone. 

Samsung Galaxy A22: was £209 now £143 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A22: was £209 now £143 @ Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy A22 is Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone, and thanks to this Amazon deal it's dropped even lower to just £143. The handset also sports a three-camera array, a 6.4-inch LCD display and a 5,000 mAh battery. 

View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is one of the best cheap phones you can buy. Most impressively for a device at this price point, it offers full 5G functionality, which means you can browse the internet, surf social media and reply to messages in a flash. Just a couple of years ago, 5G was a feature offered only by the most premium phones, so it's great to see it now included in devices that cost less than £150. 

Of course, the Galaxy A22 isn’t competing with the Samsung Galaxy S22 in terms of power and performance. For starters, Samsung’s usual Qualcomm chips have been swapped in favour of a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The A22 also sports three cameras on the back (a 48 MP, 5MP and 2MP array), plus a 6.4-inch LCD screen. Frustratingly, the 4G model of the same phone offers a much brighter AMOLED display, but Samsung understandable had to make some sacrifices to offer 5G at such a low cost. 

The Galaxy A22’s spec sheet is rounded out with 4GB of RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery. There’s no denying that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is an entry-level device, but if you’re operating on a limited budget or don’t require the cutting-edge features of a flagship, but still want 5G, it’s well worth considering. This deal makes it an even more tempting purchase. 

Rory Mellon

Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on deals, gaming and streaming. When he’s not scouring retailers for PS5 restock or writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found attending music festivals and being thoroughly disappointed by his terrible football team.  
Topics
Deal
Smartphones