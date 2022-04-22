Samsung Galaxy A22 offers 5G for just £143 in this epic Amazon deal

Upgrading your phone doesn’t have to be a super expensive investment. While a top-of-the-line flagship handset can cost upwards of £1,000, there are plenty of compelling smartphones available for a fraction of the cost. Case in point: the Samsung Galaxy A22.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy A22 for £143 at Amazon . That’s a very healthy £66 off its standard retail price of £209. Even better, this deal is on an unlocked model, so can accept SIM cards from any U.K. mobile network. Speaking of which, if you’re after a new SIM to go alongside your shiny new smartphone, we’ve also got a roundup of the best SIM-only deals , including the very best offers from EE, Three and Vodafone.

Samsung Galaxy A22: was £209 now £143 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone, and thanks to this Amazon deal it's dropped even lower to just £143. The handset also sports a three-camera array, a 6.4-inch LCD display and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is one of the best cheap phones you can buy. Most impressively for a device at this price point, it offers full 5G functionality, which means you can browse the internet, surf social media and reply to messages in a flash. Just a couple of years ago, 5G was a feature offered only by the most premium phones, so it's great to see it now included in devices that cost less than £150.

Of course, the Galaxy A22 isn’t competing with the Samsung Galaxy S22 in terms of power and performance. For starters, Samsung’s usual Qualcomm chips have been swapped in favour of a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The A22 also sports three cameras on the back (a 48 MP, 5MP and 2MP array), plus a 6.4-inch LCD screen. Frustratingly, the 4G model of the same phone offers a much brighter AMOLED display, but Samsung understandable had to make some sacrifices to offer 5G at such a low cost.

The Galaxy A22’s spec sheet is rounded out with 4GB of RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery. There’s no denying that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is an entry-level device, but if you’re operating on a limited budget or don’t require the cutting-edge features of a flagship, but still want 5G, it’s well worth considering. This deal makes it an even more tempting purchase.