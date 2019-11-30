Robot vacuum deal: Save 40% on the Roomba 670 at Walmart

While Black Friday itself might technically be over, the weekend is upon us now, and Cyber Monday is right around the corner. That means there are still fantastic deals to be had through the next 72 hours or so, like Walmart's offer on this Roomba 670 robot vacuum for just $197.

That translates to $132 off one of iRobot's best-selling Wi-Fi connected vacuums which normally costs $329.

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum: was $329 now $197

The Roomba 670 is designed to intelligently and effectively clean those hardest to reach of areas. Support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa make it easy to command using your voice, and Wi-Fi connectivity via an app allows you to schedule it to sweep up your home up to seven times per week.View Deal

The Roomba 670 employs the company's trademark three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift and suck debris from hard floors and carpet alike, and because it supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, you can simply tell it what to do using voice commands.

But, of course a smart vacuum isn't worth much if it isn't, well, smart. That's where this Roomba's Dirt Detect system comes into play, as the machine can determine the floors in your home that need the deepest cleaning of all, especially in those areas that see a lot of foot traffic. Additionally, the iRobot Home app allows you to easily schedule your Roomba to sweep the house up to 7 times a week, and monitor its progress as it does so.

The Roomba 670 is quite similar to one of our top picks for the best robot vacuums, the Roomba 690, and this weekend is the perfect time to snag one yourself if you've been on the fence. Be sure to watch Tom's Guide over the coming days as we approach Cyber Monday for all the best deals of the season.