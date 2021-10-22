Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is $150 off right now

Early Black Friday deals are already active, offering discounts on some of the best phones on the market. That applies even to the most recent releases, including foldable smartphones. So if you've been waiting for the right moment to score yourself one of the best foldable phones on the market, now's your chance to do so.

For a limited time only, Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on sale for $849. That's saving you a whole $150, making it one of the best deals we've spotted in the past month. And considering that the device was released just a shy of two months ago, these kinds of savings are quite impressive. Hurry though, as stock is limited.

This deal saves you $150 in total for one of the best foldable phones on the market. This particular configuration features 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, 12MP main and 12MP ultrawide camera lenses and a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED inner display (when unfolded) with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz — all powered by the Snapdragon 888.

We've previously awarded the Galaxy Z Flip 3 the number two spot in our best foldable phones roundup, and for a good reason too.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, we were impressed with its affordable price, improved durability and the bigger outer display. We also loved the 120Hz refresh rate on its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED inner display and the IPX8 water resistance.

And although the lackluster battery life and noticeable crease still leave room for improvement, the overall performance is impressive, beating a number of rival phones on the market.

This particular configuration packs 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, sporting a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. The phone also features 12MP main and 12MP ultrawide camera lenses, both of which should deliver impressive photos and videos.

The one downside to this affordable foldable is the battery life. For us, the smartphone lasted just a bit under six hours with adaptive refresh rate on and six hours with 60Hz. But this is obviously manageable if you always have a portable or a wireless charger at hand.

Overall, this deal is a rare one to come across, so if your eyes are already set on getting the Galaxy Z Flip 3, we'd recommend acting fast, especially since this time of the year, retailers sell out faster than you'd imagine. But if you wanted to browse through other early sales, make sure to check out our Black Friday phone deals page.