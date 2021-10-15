Black Friday refrigerator deals 2021 — early sales from Samsung, LG and more

Are you looking for the best Black Friday refrigerator deals? While it’s still early in the season, we’ve scoured the market to find the best sales currently available. You might want to get a smart refrigerator, so you can control it from your phone, or you might want a fridge with a glass door, which lets you see through it just by knocking. In any case, we’ve found options to suit every kitchen.

It’s important that you update your fridge when it’s time to do so. Not only could it be costing you more money in energy consumption, but it could give your food a shorter shelf-life. Not sure which to buy? Check out the below Black Friday deals we’ve found. These are the best Black Friday refrigerator deals.

Black Friday refrigerator deals — best early sales

LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator w/ InstaView: was $1,888 now $1,698 @ Home Depot

We love the sleek design of the LG refrigerators with InstaView. You essentially get a glass door on one side, on which if you knock twice, the interior illuminates. This means the temperature won’t increase when you want to check what’s in your fridge. With 27 cu. ft. of space, there’s more than enough room for your groceries. It also comes with an ice dispenser which can create standard ice cubes, crushed ice and round ice for cocktails. The LRSOS2706S is now on sale. View Deal

Samsung French Door Refrigerator w/ CoolSelect Pantry: was $2,429 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

If you want a smart refrigerator, then look no further. This model from Samsung is currently $530 off, and features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can monitor and control it remotely from your phone. It also comes with Samsung’s CoolSelect Pantry, which lets you chill and defrost foods at the ideal temperature. With 28 cu.ft. of storage, it’s plenty big enough, and the ice dispenser is a useful addition too. The stainless steel finish (model RF28R6201SR) is currently on sale.View Deal

Frigidaire Freestanding Top Freezer Refrigerator: was $829 now $569 @ Amazon

If you’re a bit stuck for space, then this might be the deal for you. At 28 inches wide, this compact Frigidaire refrigerator (model FFHT1425VW) will squeeze into the smallest of kitchens. It’s currently got 31% off, and comes with 13.9 cu. ft. capacity. The freezer sits at the top and and both compartments feature adjustable glass shelves and reversible doors. The LED lighting is a nice addition too.View Deal

Black Friday refrigerator deals — what to expect

Lots of refrigerators will go on sale for Black Friday, so to find the best deal for you, you should consider what you need before browsing. Start by measuring your space, and decide on whether you want some of the premium features, such as glass doors and Wi-Fi connectivity. These features naturally add more to the price tag too, so be prepared for that. You should consider what layout works best for you — do you prefer the freezer at the bottom or side-by-side with the fridge?

We expect lots of sales from Samsung and LG, which have already started looking at the above. We hope to see Samsung’s Family Hub refrigerator go on sale too, which features an innovative touch screen display. Lastly, it would be good to see more compact designs on Black Friday as well, including mini fridges.