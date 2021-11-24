Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: Build your perfect library for $100

The Nintendo Switch and its associated games rarely go on sale, but when it comes to Black Friday deals, even the Big N is not immune. Right now, there’s a ton of Switch gear on sale, from useful accessories to the console itself. However, as is often the case on Black Friday, the games are the real star of the show here.

Black Friday gaming deals are usually hit-or-miss, but there are almost always some solid sales on the games themselves. This is especially true for Nintendo games, which almost never go on sale otherwise. (Consider that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild still generally retails for $60, four years after its launch.) While the Switch games listed here aren’t absurdly inexpensive, it’s the best deal you’re going to get on them for some time to come.

Suppose you nab a Switch this year — which is not that hard, compared to a PS5 or an Xbox Series X. With these sales, you could build yourself a pretty handsome game library for $100. While Switch games tend to be a little more expensive than their PlayStation and Xbox counterparts, there are still plenty of good Black Friday sales, and the games could keep you busy for a long time to come.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday: $55 games

Ring Fit Adventure was nearly impossible to find last year, since it combined two popular hobbies: video games and home workouts. Now, the game is on sale, which is good news for anyone who wished that playing Switch games felt a little more active.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday: $50 games

In 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons helped instill a sense of normalcy in a chaotic world. Building up your perfect island retreat and populating it with friendly villagers helped give wayward gamers a daily routine, and rewarded them with a colorful, comfortable world. The game is still just as chill, but it now has even more items to collect and display.

Pokémon Sword is not the newest game in the series, but it's a perfectly good entry point for newcomers. As in other Pokémon games, you'll take control of a young trainer and gather a whole slew of collectible monsters, traveling the world as you do so. It's an addicting formula, and thanks to the Switch's hybrid nature, you can play either at home or on-the-go.

Super Mario 3D World was perhaps one of the best games on the Wii U, and Nintendo has given it a second life on the Switch. You'll take control of Mario and friends in this colorful, challenging platformer, which also includes a substantial expansion called Bowser's Fury. (And yes, this is the game where Mario can turn into a cat.)

Nintendo Switch Black Friday: $40 games

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is arguably the best game on the Switch, combining breathtaking graphics with creative gameplay and a moving story. In this open-world action/adventure game, Link must regain his strength, rescue Princess Zelda and defeat Calamity Ganon. How he does so is almost entirely up to you.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening was a fantastic adventure on Game Boy, and it's perhaps even better on the Switch. This faithful remake of the 1993 title is now in full color, with an art style that makes Link and friends look like wooden dolls in the world's most gorgeous playset. The puzzles and action feel as fresh as ever.

In Super Mario Odyssey, you can hop and bop your way through a variety of colorful levels as everyone's favorite portly plumber. But thanks to Mario's new sidekick — a sentient hat named Cappy — you can also take control of a variety of other characters throughout the game, from lowly Goombas to mighty t-rexes.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday: $30 games

If you like competitive multiplayer games, you owe it to yourself to check out Splatoon 2. In this bizarre title, you play as kids who wield paint guns — and also transform into squids, to traverse the battlefield more efficiently. It's a colorful, mostly nonviolent take on the genre, and not quite like any other game on the market.

The Nintendo Switch is a great place to play party games, which means that Just Dance is a natural fit for the console. In Just Dance 2022, you and your friends can dance to a variety of pop hits from artists such as Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift and more. It's also a great way to work out.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday: $20 games

In the Final Fantasy X/X2 Remaster collection, you get not one, but two classic JRPGs. Final Fantasy X tells the story of Tidus, a man on a quest to protect a summoner named Yuna; FFX-2 continues Yuna's side of the story. With strategic turn-based combat and genuinely moving stories, these games have stood the test of time.

Every year, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle goes on sale, and every year, I exhort people to buy it. This turn-based strategy game is both hilarious and challenging, combining Mario's colorful world with the Rabbids' gross sense of humor. It's an excellent introduction to the genre, but after the first few levels, don't expect the game to pull any punches.

SpongeBob: Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydated is a faithful remaster of a nostalgic platformer. SpongeBob and his friends jump and fight their way through a variety of different levels, encountering plenty of characters and in-jokes from the show as they go. If you liked this one as a kid — or if your kids like the show — it's an easy bet, especially on sale.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch games: Configurations

Building an ideal Nintendo Switch library for $100 is admittedly a little tricky, since so many of the system’s best titles are stuck at the $40 price. Still, I absolutely would not own a Switch without The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, so I would recommend working around that title if you don’t already own it.

That means that a 40-40-20 configuration might work well, since you could get Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and the Final Fantasy X collection (or SpongeBob, if you’re feeling nostalgic). If you anticipate using your Switch as a command center for party games, you could also get Just Dance instead of Mario, and leave a few dollars left over.

Personally, if I were building my library from scratch, I would go with Breath of the Wild, Link’s Awakening and Mario + Rabbids — particularly because Mario + Rabbids is such an unexpected, joyful surprise. If you have any affinity for turn-based strategy games, it’s well worth its low asking price, and it won’t stay this cheap for long.