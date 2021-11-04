Black Friday iPad deal: Snag the new iPad Pro for $150 off right now

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is one of the best tablets on the market due to its versatility and impressive performance. It can even replace a laptop when paired with the Magic Keyboard. And these early Black Friday deals make it more affordable.

If you’re searching for a new iPad Pro, Amazon currently has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for just $1,249, which is $150 off its original MSRP. This price drop on the 512GB model will not last long, so we'd take the plunge as soon as possible. It’s one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals around.

If you don't need that much storage, the 128GB iPad Pro 12.9-inch is on sale for $999 on Amazon, which is $100 off.

Image iPad Pro 2021 512GB (12.9"): was $1,399 now $1,249 @ Amazon

This configuration of the iPad Pro 2021 has 512GB storage and packs the powerful M1 chip, a mini-LED display, and 5G support. It is the best iPad yet. Discounted by $150, it's a fantastic deal. View Deal

Image iPad Pro 2021 128GB (12.9"): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

This configuration of the iPad Pro 2021 has 128GB of storage and is $100 off. You get the same M1 chip, mini LED display and long battery life. View Deal

As Henry T. Casey put it in his iPad Pro 2021 review, the new iPad is “a gorgeous sliver of machined aluminum.” Though only available in silver and Space Gray, the iPad’s two available colors make it look slick and stylish. At 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches and weighing 1.5 pounds, the iPad Pro 2021 is easy to carry around.

Packing the M1 chip, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is great at multi-tasking. As noted in our review, we were able to run 13 internet tabs, watch a slideshow of high-res art and play an HD YouTube video without issue. 4K video editing flows smoothly, which is something professionals will no doubt appreciate.

In addition, the Liquid Retina XDR display delivers exceptional brightness. Colors pop out of the screen and there is a strong contrast between blacks and whites. The picture quality is gorgeous.

Whether it’s for work, creative pursuits, gaming or studying, the iPad Pro 2021 is an exceptional device. This deal will not last long so it’s in your best interest to act fast.

Be sure to drop by our Apple Black Friday deals page for more sales on a wide range of products like Apple laptops, AirPods, and much more.