Best Intel Gamer Days deals: Save on Asus, Dell and more

The end of August means one thing: gaming laptop deals. Intel Gamer Days just kicked off with massive discounts on some of the best gaming laptops we've reviewed this year. The sales will last for the next 10 days with discounts at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more.

Plus, with the first wave of Labor Day sales now here, it's an excellent time to save on a new gaming rig. Below you'll find the best Intel Gamer Days across multiple retailers. Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it frequently with new laptop deals.

Best Intel Gamer Days deals

HP Envy 13: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart

The HP Envy 13 is an excellent rig for the casual gamer. It sports a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You also get built-in Bang & Olufsen speakers for a more immersive gaming experience. View Deal

MSI GF63: was $899 now $649 @ Walmart

The MSI GF63 comes with an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 MaxQ GPU. The thin and light laptop also sports a brushed aluminum design for the ultimate in style and performance. By comparison, Amazon sells a similar config for $899. View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: was $799 now $649 @ Walmart

The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is ideal for cash-strapped gamers as it packs everything you need for casual gaming. It boasts a 16-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 4GB video card. It's now on sale for just $679. View Deal

Razer Blade 15: was $1,499 now $1,175 @ Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is a hugely popular gaming laptop, this configuration of the machine is currently over $300 off at Amazon. It sports a 15.6-inch FHD display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a backlit keyboard as well. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED: was $1,899 now $1,399 @ Amazon

The beastly Aero 15 OLED is currently a massive $499 off. The config on sale houses a 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: was $2,199 now $1,909 @ Amazon

This is hands-down one of the biggest savings we've seen for this laptop. This gaming laptop packs a punch with its Core i7-10875H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Plus, its 15.6-inch display can run your favorite games at a sweet 240Hz.View Deal