Best Black Friday TV mount deals — top sales right now

Thinking about the best Black Friday deals might conjure up thoughts of discounted big screen TVs and other major products, but some of the biggest savings can be found on smaller TV accessories. TV mounts offer a simple way to upgrade your entire TV setup, and Black Friday is bringing deals on the best TV mounts you can get.

If you're already checking out the best Black Friday TV deals, or best Black Friday OLED TV deals, be sure to think about how you want to set up that new big screen TV. Whether you want a simple wall bracket or an articulated arm that lets you adjust the TV position freely, there are a ton of TV mounts on sale now, often for less than $100. And even more premium wall mounts are getting huge discounts. Savings of 50% or more can be found in our list of deals below.

We not only have our own favorites on the best TV mounts, we can walk you through How to mount a TV to the wall in 8 easy steps for a quick and easy installation.

We've been hunting for the best TV mount bargains, and are sharing the best deals below.

Black Friday TV mount deals

Image Fozimoa Full Motion Wall Mount: was $19 now $10 @ Amazon

For smaller TVs and monitors up to 45 inches, the Fozimoa Full Motion Wall Mount is a great articulated arm mount, that can handle up to 55 pounds and works with most flat and curved displays. With a 200 x 200 millimeter VESA mount and 180-degree swivel angles, it's a steal at nearly half price. View Deal

Image Onn Tilting Wall Mount: was $20 now $15 @ Walmart

Walmart's store brand Onn (stylized onn.) may be known for low prices, but the budget brand also makes some solid-looking TV mounting hardware. This tilting TV wall mount accommodates TVs ranging from 47 inches up to 80 inches, and even has a built-in bubble level for easy adjustment and installation. View Deal

Image Rocketfish Tilting TV Wall Mount: was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

A favorite from our list of the best TV mounts, the Rocketfish Tilting TV Wall Mount RF-TVMLPT03V3 is a low-profile wall mount that also offers great tilt adjustment, tilting a full 10 degrees down (or 5 up) making it easy to get just the right position for TVs up to 75-inches in size and weighing up to 130 pounds. Best Buy has it now for $40 off the regular price. View Deal

Image Peerless-AV Articulating Wall Mount: was $139 now $42 @ Best Buy

For a smaller TV or monitor, wall mounting is still a great option, and the Peerless-AV Paramount is a great way to do it. This articulated arm can retract out of the way, extend for perfect positioning and you can adjust the tilt without having to first find a screwdriver. Save $97 off the regular price in this killer deal. View Deal

Image Sanus Super Slim Full-Motion Mount: was $299 now $189 @ Best Buy

Save on a home theater favorite, the Sanus Premium Series Super Slim Full-Motion Mount. Made to handle TVs up to 84 inches in size and up to 125 pounds in weight, this is a serious piece of hardware, and perfect for the home cinema enthusiast. It even comes with a decorative cover to hide the mounting bracket. View Deal

Image Kanto Full Motion TV Mount: was $349 now $279 @ Target

Capable of handling 100-inch TVs, the Kanto PMX700 Articulating Full Motion TV Mount is a beast, and you can get it for 20% off at Target. Offering tilt and swivel adjustment, this full-motion mount can extend up to 31.3 inches, making it great for recessed TV installations and those times that stud position demand off-center mounting. (Don't worry if Target sells out, because Amazon has the same deal.) View Deal