Best exercise bikes for home in 2020

While we’re staying at home these days, the best exercise bikes can help us keep healthy and fit. One of the most affordable pieces of equipment is an indoor exercise bike, which is a great and convenient way to go cycling when you can’t go outside (whether you’re social distancing or avoiding bad weather).

Exercise bikes allow you to burn calories and increase your heart rate while performing other tasks, like working from home, watching TV, playing video games, reading or even participating in a Zoom meeting with colleagues or friends. Different kinds of exercise bikes target different needs — for instance, if you have knee or back problems, a recumbent bike might be a good choice. Other bikes come with moving handles to tone your arms.

Some exercise bikes are built to fold up and roll away for people who live in small spaces. And of course, there’s an exercise bike for every budget, so you can cycle at home whether you can afford an expensive machine or you’re looking for good value.

Here are our recommendations for the best exercise bikes for staying fit at home. And be sure to check out our picks for the best home gym equipment.

What are the best exercise bikes right now?

The best exercise bikes share some basic qualities. They should be well-made, durable and tough enough to withstand daily use. Our top overall choice is the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor bike, which boasts a sturdy steel frame and 49-pound weighted flywheel. The leather band resistance system allows cyclers to make micro-adjustments in tension, so it can feel like you’re on a real road.

The best folding exercise bike is the Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike, which can hold up to 300-pound riders but also can fold to half its assembled size. It’s a great option if you don’t have much space at home. So is the XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike, which is our choice for the best exercise bike under $200. Its footprint is as small as 18 x 18 inches but is strong enough to hold up to 225 pounds.

If you can splurge, the Peloton is a high-end exercise bike that is very popular for its integrated Wi-Fi enabled touchscreen tablet that streams live and on-demand classes. Those classes, and the instructors who lead them, are a major selling point of the Peloton as is the library of other streaming content (like scenic rides).

For a full-body workout, the Marcy Exercise Upright Fan Bike’s dual-action handlebars tone your arms while your lower body is cycling. For a lower-impact workout, the Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike is our recommendation for anyone who has back, hip or knee issues. The padded seat and back provide more support for your body, while lessening pressure on joints.

And if you have almost no room for a bike, the DeskCycle pedal exerciser allows you to cycle underneath a desk or table.

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Bike (Image credit: Sunny Health & Fitness)

1. Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Bike

Best exercise bike overall

Weight limit: 275 lbs. | Height range: In-seam 29-41” | Resistance: Micro-adjustable belt system | Digital monitor: No | Wheels: Yes

This sturdy, solid stationary bike from Sunny Health & Fitness has a steel frame and 49-pound weighted flywheel that can hold a maximum weight of 275 pounds. The seat can adjust to four settings and the caged pedals include clips to keep your feet in place. The leather band resistance system is designed to mimic the feel of a real road. While the bike doesn’t come with a screen, there is a bottle holder and assembly takes about 10 minutes.

Multiple Amazon reviewers raved that it was the best exercise bike and noted that they used it in place of a more-expensive Peloton. One reviewer, who purchased two bikes, wrote, “They are rock solid bikes, extremely easy to assemble (the people who wrote the assembly instructions should receive an award - they were so clear, accurate & thorough) and we just love them.”

Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike (Image credit: Exerpeutic)

2. Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike

Best folding exercise bike

Weight limit: 300 lbs. | Height range: 5’3” to 6’1” | Resistance: 8 levels | Digital monitor: Yes | Wheels: Yes

Folding exercise bikes are great if you live in a small space and don’t have much room to store workout equipment. The Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike not only folds to half its size, it’s sturdy enough to hold up to 300 pounds. The large cushioned seat can be adjusted for a height range of 5 feet 3 inches to 6 feet 1 inches. An LCD display indicates distance, calories burned, time, speed and more. Build-in pulse sensors in the handlebar monitor your target heart rate. And the eight levels of tension allow you to make your workout easier or harder.

“The cost of this machine, ease of setup, usage, and quality makes it my best purchase” of the year, one Amazon reviewer said. Another praised the machine’s small footprint, writing, “I love that this bike fits snugly against the wall when not in use without sacrificing comfort or sturdiness.”

Marcy Exercise Upright Fan Bike (Image credit: Marcy)

3. Marcy Exercise Upright Fan Bike

Best exercise bike under $500

Weight limit: 300 lbs. | Height range: In-seam 29-41” | Resistance: Varies by speed | Digital monitor: Yes | Wheels: Yes

The durable, steel-frame Marcy Exercise Upright Fan Bike is the best exercise bike for an effective total body workout. The dual-action arms target your upper body muscles, while the fan wheel creates resistance for your lower body as you pedal faster. The wheel also produces a flow of cool air to keep you comfortable as you sweat — and the reviews indicate this bike will get you sweating. There’s an adjustable padded seat and an LCD screen that tracks time, speed, distance and calories.

“There is nothing that will raise your heart rate like going 100% on this thing for 10-30 seconds,” said one Amazon reviewer who is a CrossFit coach. Another wrote, “The harder you pedal, the harder the work out (it can make you sweat!!), and you generate a lovely cool breeze that feels good while working out.”

Peloton Bike (Image credit: Peloton)

4. Peloton Bike

Best high-end exercise bike

Weight limit: 305 lbs. | Height range: 4’11” to 6’5” | Resistance: 100 levels | Digital monitor: Yes | Wheels: Yes

Peloton has become a craze (and a meme ) for its high-end exercise bike, hard-core instructors and the HD touchscreen that streams spinning classes right into your home. Of course, you’ll need a couple thousand dollars, since Peloton’s Basic Package (including bike, home delivery and one-year warranty) starts at $2,245. You’ll also need shoes to clip into the pedals, which you can buy from Peloton or from a bike shop.

The bike itself is extremely well-made and durable. And spinning enthusiasts can’t get enough of the live and on-demand classes or the competitive leaderboard. In a review of Peloton, The Verge writer Lauren Goode said, “Seeing that leaderboard somehow did make me pedal harder. And despite being alone in my living room, it effectively simulated a ‘real’ cycling class, for lack of a better description.”

XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike (Image credit: Xterra)

5. XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike

Best exercise bike under $200

Weight limit: 225 lbs. | Height range: 4’10” to 5’10” | Resistance: 8 levels | Digital monitor: Yes | Wheels: Yes

If you’re on a tight budget, The XTerra Fitness FB150 is the best exercise bike under $200 and has the added benefit of taking up very little room. It folds to about 18x18 square inches of floor space and comes with wheels so you can easily move it around. The bike has a large seat designed for comfort and adjustable for height, eight levels of manual resistance, handlebars with heart rate grips and a small LCD window that displays speed, distance, time, calories and pulse.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, “It’s a solid compact machine, for those of us with limited space, and funds, and wants a low impact workout.” Another said, “It's compact, fits nicely in my small space and does fold up. The bike is pretty sturdy and you can definitely work up a sweat.”

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike (Image credit: Marcy)

6. Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike

Best exercise bike for seniors

Weight limit: 300 lbs. | Height range: 5’3” to 6’1” | Resistance: 8 levels | Digital monitor: Yes | Wheels: Yes

Recumbent exercise bikes provide a low-impact, gentler workout than upright bikes, which make them the best exercise bike for seniors. You get more lumbar support by reclining on a cushioned back and there’s less pressure on the joins in your hips, knees and ankles. The Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike features a comfortable padded seat and back, as well as handles for extra support. The pedals have adjustable straps to ensure feet remain securely in place. The LCD display shows time, speed, distance, and calories burned.

“This probably isn't a bike for someone training to be in a triathlon, but for something to sit in front of a TV and burn some calories, which is all I really wanted,” said one Amazon reviewer. Another raved about how easy it was to assemble: “I'm a 72 year old woman and I was able to get it upstairs and put together by myself.”

Exerpeutic Workfit 1000 Desk Station (Image credit: Exerpeutic)

7. Exerpeutic Workfit 1000 Desk Station

Best exercise bike with desk

Weight limit: 300 lbs. | Height range: 5’1” to 6’3” | Resistance: 8 levels | Digital monitor: Yes | Wheels: Yes

With so many people staying at home these days, Exerpeutic Workfit 1000 is a great way to work and work out at the same time. The recumbent bike comes with a 16x24 inch adjustable desktop to hold your laptop, tablet or notebook. You can burn calories while working, reading, watching TV or even attending a virtual meeting. And you can also use the Exerpeutic Workfit 1000 as a standing desk without cycling. The bike folds and can roll away, so you can store it in an out-of-the-way spot when not in use.

One Amazon reviewer noted, “At first my kids made fun of me, but now I catch my teens on it all the time working online or even just watching Netflix. One of them posted a video of me working on it, and after I got tagged and it got shared I've had at least three friends order the bike and they love it too.”

DeskCycle (Image credit: DeskCycle)

8. DeskCycle

Best under-desk exercise bike

Weight limit: N/A | Height range: N/A | Resistance: 8 levels | Digital monitor: Yes | Wheels: No

If you’re really short on space, an under-desk exercise bike may be the best way to burn some calories while staying at home. The DeskCycle earns its spot on our list of best exercise bikes by offering eight levels of resistance, a whisper-quiet operation and a smooth pedaling motion that lets you stay focused on other tasks. If you’re 5 feet 8 inches or shorter, it can be placed under a table as low as 27 inches (if you’re taller, the desk will need to be taller, too). The display screen shows more than 16 hours of activity, including speed, time, distance, calories burned. If you want an improved display and adjustable pedal height, upgrade to the DeskCycle 2.

One Amazon reviewer noted, “What's nice about this DeskCycle is I can use the sofa … The sofa also supports my back. There is like no impact to any joints!” Another wrote, “I have averaged about 50 miles per day and have lost 4 pounds in one week. Really well built and totally silent.”

How to choose the best exercise bike for you

Choosing among the best exercise bikes can be tough. There are a lot of options out there at many different price points. The first consideration should be how well the exercise bike fits to your body and its needs. Does it have enough weight capacity? Are you within the bike’s height range? If you have physical limitations or problems, such as back problems, can the bike be adjusted so that you’re comfortable and safe while working out?

After thinking about the bike’s fit, you may want to consider what kind of workout you want. If you want a heavy-duty, full-body, high cardio-burning cycling session, look into exercise bikes that offer enough resistance and handles to provide arm movement.

Since the exercise bike is intended for home use, you should also look at how much room you have. If you have a small space, a folding bike would likely be the best option.

Last but not least, consider the cost. Luckily, exercise bikes now come in a wide range of prices. Even if you’re on a tight budget, you can still find a sturdy, well-built machine that’s right for you.