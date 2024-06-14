Not a typo! This OLED TV deal knocks $1,152 off the amazing LG C3

The C3 OLED is no longer LG's flagship. But that doesn't make it an unwanted TV. In fact, it makes a better value than its pricier successor, the C4.

For instance, right now you can get the LG 65-inch C3 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,347 at Woot. This is a new TV and the lowest price I've ever seen for this size. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $1,596. Simply put, it's one of the best OLED TV deals around.

LG 65" C3 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,347 @ Woot

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,596 @ Amazon | $1,596 @ Walmart

I own the C3's predecessor, the LG C2, and it's one of the best purchases I've ever made. Whether you're a gamer, streamer, or a film buff, the LG C3 OLED is a perfect all-around performer that makes everything look great.

In our LG C3 OLED review we said "there aren’t many TVs out there that offer you this much and perform at this level for the same price." The LG C3 OLED delivered vibrant colorful landscapes and shadowy interior shots. It's top performance is comes courtesy of the C3's a9 AI Processor Gen6, which automatically increases brightness and enhances colors based on what's happening on screen. It also handles motion well.

Plus, the LG C3 OLED has all the features we look for in the best gaming TVs. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDMI 2.1 support, VRR and ALLM. As for lag time, turn on LG's Game Optimizer mode and you'll see lag times as low as 9.1ms.

That said, the LG C3 OLED doesn't have the best sound. The 40W/2.2 channel audio setup sounds fine for most shows and movies, but turn the volume up high and you may start to hear some distortion. If audio is important to you, pick up one of the best soundbars.

There's no telling when this deal will end or if we'll ever see this price again, so get this TV while you can.