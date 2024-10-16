Hurry! The M4 iPad Pro is my favorite tablet ever and it’s over $100 off before Black Friday

I have an Apple tablet problem. I use my M4 iPad Pro so often, and in so many different places, it practically acts like my shadow. And there's great news! The 13-inch version of this sensational OLED tablet is currently discounted at Amazon.

Right now, the 13” M4 iPad Pro is on sale for $1,197 at Amazon . Normally this 256GB model goes for $2,299, meaning if you can afford it and want the best iPad ever made, you’ll be saving of $102. That's not quite the lowest price we've seen, but dear lord is the M4 iPad Pro something special.

13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $2,299 now $1,197 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.

In need of more storage? Amazon also has discounts on the 512GB M4 iPad Pro on sale for $1,394 (down from $1,499), while the 1TB M4 iPad Pro is on sale for $1,747 (down from $1,899).

In our iPad Pro M4 review my computing colleague Tony Polanco had this to say: “The iPad Pro 2024 has it all: a fantastic OLED display, powerful M4 performance, a thin yet solid design and unbelievably long battery life. Though some of its peripherals and upgrades are pricey, Apple has delivered its best premium tablet in years.”

“Fantastic” is one way of describing the M4’s “Tandem” OLED display (2,752 x 2064). Personally, I’d have gone with “gobsmacking." There’s a whole lot to love about this OLED iPad, and its utterly sensational screen is undeniably its biggest selling point.

The level of brightness this gorgeous slab is capable of achieving is downright silly. When handling HDR content, it can achieve a peak brightness of 1,510 nits. That’s brighter than my beloved LG G3 OLED TV ; one of the best OLED TVs that’s ever been made.

Honestly, sometimes I have to dial down the screen brightness late at night; the M4 iPad Pro gets so vivid I can almost feel its incredible panel starting to tan my retinas.

The latest Pro is also super-performant, with the M4 chip proving to be a bit of a monster. During our Geekbench 6 tests it achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 3,700 and 14,523, respectively. Those numbers smashed what the iPad Pro 2022 was capable of producing in our tests, with the slight caveat that the scores from the M4’s predecessor (1,862/8,500) were taken with Geekbench 5.

The M4 is so impressive, it can even run modern games like the Resident Evil 4 remake reasonably well.

The M4 iPad Pro is also a battery beast, lasting for 13 hours and 13 minutes on a charge during our testing. I almost never need to charge mine, and when I do need to give it some juice, it tops back up to 100% in practically no time thanks to my super-speedy GaN charger.

I can honestly say the M4 iPad Pro is one of the best pieces of tech I’ve ever owned in my life. Recommendations don't get much higher than that.