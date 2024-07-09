OnePlus reveals Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R before its July 19 event

OnePlus is gearing up for its OnePlus Summer Launch event on July 19. Scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy, the company has already revealed the devices that it plans to show off. Earlier today (July 9), we had a chance to look at the OnePlus Nord 4 in all its glory, and now the company has followed up with new details about each of the other devices.

With the number of leaks on the next batch of OnePlus devices, it only makes sense that OnePlus wants to get ahead with some official information.

Starting with the OnePlus Pad 2, the company didn't spill all the beans, but it provided enough details to pique our interest. First, the company said it would have a 12.1-inch 7:5 ratio display and "an industry-leading chipset," though it didn't specify exactly what chip it would have. Based on the rumors, though, it could have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is quite a powerful chip.

On the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro front, the company revealed the earbuds will be available in Starry Black and Soft Jade colors. As for specs, the Nord Buds Pro 3 will have 49dB of noise cancellation, an ultra-wide frequency range of up to 4,000Hz and 12.4mm drivers.

OnePlus says the Watch 2R will feature "a revolutionary Dual-Engine Architecture." The company promises a 100-hour battery life and ultra-precise dual-frequency GPS. You'll be able to get the watch in two colorways, as shown in the image above.

Many questions still exist regarding the new OnePlus devices, so there's plenty of reason to check out the company's YouTube channel on July 16, when the event begins. We're still looking forward to the show between the full specs of the OnePlus Pad 2, more details on the Nord Buds Pro 3, and what kind of power to expect from the Watch 2R.

