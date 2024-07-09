OnePlus Pad 2 specs and images leak ahead of next week's launch

A week from now, OnePlus is planning a global launch for some products it's already unveiled in China with a July 16 event planned for Milan, Italy. But some of those products are getting an early look, thanks to some timely leaks.

One of the more noteworthy arrivals next week will be the OnePlus Pad 2, a new version of OnePlus' tablet that's appearing in China as the OnePlus Pad Pro. Specs for the OnePlus Pad sequel were posted on X by leaker Ishan Agarwal, and spotted by Android Police. Agarwal is from India, but says in his leak that these specs will be for the global version of the OnePlus Pad 2.

A new flagship Android tablet is coming to 🇮🇳 India.Exclusive: OnePlus Pad 2 global variant full specs ⬇️- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3- 12.1" 3000x2120p 144Hz IPS LCD w/ Dolby Vision & 900-nits peak brightness- 8/128GB & 12/256GB- 6 speakers- 9,510mAH, 67W SUPERVOOC- 13MP main,… pic.twitter.com/jC6U8w4T3RJuly 6, 2024

There will be two versions of the Pad 2 in different storage capacity and RAM configurations. One will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage; the other will have 12GB of memory with and 256GB of capacity. In China, there's also a 16GB/512GB variant, but that version doesn't appear to be coming to the rest of the world.

Otherwise, the rest of the OnePlus Pad 2 specs appear to be the same as the original OnePlus Pad. The new version will feature a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 900-nits of peak brightness. This will be powered by Qualcomm's ubiquitous Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. OnePlus is leaning into giant batteries this year, and the Pad 2 will feature a 9,510 mAh battery with 67W Supervooc charging.

The tablet will also have a 13MP main camera, and an 8MP front camera.

Before the China event, some leaked images showed a new Stylo 2 smart pencil and an upgraded keyboard. The latest images leaked by OnLeaks on X and shared with Android Headlines, only show the tablet itself, which looks much like the previous iteration. That said, the Agarwal leak does claim that the keyboard and stylus will be released as well, along with a folio case.

OnePlus Watch 2R

A new smartwatch is also coming from OnePlus, dubbed the OnePlus Watch 2R. In general, OnePlus uses the R label on products to designate lower-priced models. Since the OnePlus Watch 2 costs $299, rumors indicate the Watch 2R will come in between $199 and $249.

One difference between the Watch 2 and the Watch 2R is that the 2R will come in green, as seen below in newly leaked renders posted by Android Headlines.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

Surprisingly, we had not heard much about the Nord Buds 3 Pro, but these earbuds are also going to be announced at the July 16 event. OnePlus has described the buds as "the pinnacle of mid-range ANC earbuds".

It looks like the buds will come in two colors, mint or black. Like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro that Samsung's expected to announce at Galaxy Unpacked this Wednesday (July 10), the Nord Buds look to be aping Apple's stem design.

The current OnePlus Buds Pro 2 sell for $129. We expect the new earbuds to be around that price. In our review, we thought the Pro 2 buds from OnePlus were good but lacking in the sound performance. Hopefully these new earbuds — shown above in more Android Headlines posts — improve on the sound.