Huge Kohl’s sale live from $9 — here’s my favorite deals on patio furniture, fitness apparel and more
Save up to 60% on everything you need this spring and beyond
If you're looking to take a one-stop shopping trip this spring, look no further than Kohl's. From fitness apparel and patio furniture to kitchen appliances and bedding, the retailer has a plethora of high-quality items and options to meet all your needs.
Even better news? Kohl's is currently hosting an epic sale with up to 60% off spring essentials. For instance, you can shop fitness apparel from top brands like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour with deals starting at just $9. Looking to spruce up your outdoor space? Shop stylish and functional patio furniture with up to 30% off.
The deals certainly don't end there! From home to beauty (and everything in between), nearly every category is sporting major discounts you don't want to miss. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite deals from Kohl's.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Kohl's sale
- Bath towels: deals from $2
- Fitness apparel: deals from $9
- Swimwear: deals from $16
- Toys: up to 20% off
- Patio furniture: up to 30% off
- Kitchen appliances: up to 40% off
- Bedding: up to 50% off
- Luggage: up to 60% off
- Beauty: up to 75% off
Best Kohl's Deals
Fitness apparel: deals from $9 @ Kohl's
Ready to crush your fitness goals this spring? Kohl's is here to help you do it in style. The retailer is offering deals on a fitness apparel from some of our favorite brands including Under Armour, Adidas and Nike. The sale includes discounts on women's, men's and children's athletic apparel.
Patio furniture: up to 30% off @ Kohl's
Looking to refresh your outdoor space for spring? Kohl's has tons of great patio furniture deals to get you started. Whether you're looking to dress up your deck, patio or backyard, you can shop a wide variety of outdoor sofas, tables, umbrellas, lounge chairs and more.
Kitchen appliances: up to 40% off @ Kohl's
From air fryers and blenders to cutlery and serving dishes, Kohl's has no shortage of kitchen essentials that you can snag for less — up to 40% less to be exact. Shop deals from top brands like Cuisinart, Keurig, and more.
Bedding: up to 50% off @ Kohl's
Need a lightweight comforter or sheet set for spring? Kohl's has you covered with tons of bedding deals that won't break the bank. Choose from a plethora of colors, patterns, fabrics and more to create the bed of your dreams this season and beyond.
Luggage: up to 60% off @ Kohl's
Planning a trip? You can get luggage for less at Kohl's. From carry-ons to full sets of suitcases, shop epic deals from top brands like Samsonite, London Fog, DELSEY PARIS and more.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.