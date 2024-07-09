Walmart's patio and garden sale knocks up to 50% off — 7 deals I would buy for my backyard

Although Prime Day is right around the corner, Walmart has launched a major savings event to rival the online retailer's annual sale. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio, some of Walmart's top deals just so happen to be in their outdoor living section.

Walmart is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% off on stylish and functional outdoor items like string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs and more. With these Walmart Deals, now is the perfect time to transform your backyard into a summer oasis — without breaking the bank.

Don't miss out on these unbelievable deals — check out the 7 items I would add to my outdoor space.

Best Outdoor Deals

DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $26 @ Walmart

Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Funcid 4 ft Raised Garden Bed: was $139 now $52 @ Walmart

Grow your favorite plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and succulents in this raised garden bed with 5 tiers. Each tier holds up to a whopping 20 pounds. The garden bed is compact, durable and simple to assemble.

Seizeen 75 Gallon Resin Deck Box: was $159 now $67 @ Walmart

The perfect storage solution for your garden, patio, pool or garage, this cabinet will hold all of your outdoor cushions, tools and equipment to create a clutter-free space. It's both stylish and practical and it's also easy to move around.

Wood Burning Fire Pit Table: was $199 now $69 @ Walmart

From cool nights in the summer to crisp days in the fall, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. Constructed of heavy-duty iron mesh and frame, the garden stove brazier is built for stability. It also includes a mesh lid to prevent burning embers blowing and comes with a poker to stoke the fire. Other accessories include a waterproof cover, ice tray, food clip and barbecue, making it the perfect addition for entertaining.

Lacoo 2 Pack Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chair: was $179 now $74 @ Walmart

Relax in this set of comfortable and adjustable lounge chairs that allow you to sit, recline and lie down. They are called "zero gravity" chairs because you can recline at different angles up to 170°. The chairs have a foldable and light weight design, making it very easy for you to carry them around and use in various places.

LAUSAINT HOME 10'x10' Outdoor Gazebo: was $269 now $149 @ Walmart

Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor gazebo. Its double-roof design ensures optimal airflow, providing a refreshing atmosphere in any outdoor area. You can easily place it and set it up on various flat surfaces, including lawns, sturdy concrete and wooden grounds.