Walmart Plus Week starts June 17 — everything you need to know

While we don't know precisely when the next Amazon Prime Day will happen, we can safely assume that the members-only sale will take place in the summer, as that's Amazon's usual timeframe. Walmart is well aware of this and has decided to beat Amazon to punch by announcing its own Walmart Plus Week starting June 17 and running through June 23, 2024.

We don't have any specific deals, considering we're still almost three weeks away from the event, but we can help provide you with an idea of what to expect from Walmart's members-only event based on past experiences. Last year's affair was filled with great deals; we expect nothing less from 2024's event.

Walmart Plus: 30-day free trial @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items and access to Paramount Plus. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option. Walmart Plus comes with a free 30-day trial.

What to expect from Walmart Plus week

(Image credit: Walmart)

As mentioned, we're still a few weeks away from Walmart Plus Week, but the retailer has given a quick tease on some deals you can expect:

Get double the discount on fuel at Exxon & Mobil stations nationwide. (20 cents off every gallon it takes to fill up your tank)

20% back in Walmart Cash on hotels, car rentals, tours and activities (4x the normal) and earn 5% Walmart Cash on flights (usually 2%)

Enjoy a complimentary Express Delivery, delivering your order to your doorstep in under two hours, without the usual $10 fee.

Three free months of Walmart Plus InHome, ensuring the items you want most can be conveniently dropped off on your kitchen counter.

Get exclusive access to new and unique items for members only

Last year, some deals that stood out were $200 off an LG 65" Nano 80 Series 4K TV and 50% off the Samsung Buds Plus earbuds.

The company also offered Walmart Plus members discounts at Six Flags parks, savings on SpaFinder gift certificates, and free credits to Rover pet-sitting services. We don't know if those same deals will be available this year, but we expect Walmart to at least want to meet the quality of 2023's deals, if not exceed them.

While it's easy to get overly excited by a vast deals event like Walmart Plus Week and Prime Day, I would still recommend researching the deals before you buy to ensure they're worth it. The best advice I can give is to keep your browser locked to Tom's Guide because we will bring you the best deals from all retailers during these shopping events and all year.

In the end, the goal of these shopping events is to get you excited, so you spend more money. However, if you're smart and don't get too into the hype, you can save some pretty serious money on the products you need, and we're here to help make that happen. (Additionally, make sure to check out our Walmart promo codes page for more ways to save).