Under Armour has a huge post Prime Day sale — 13 deals I’d buy from $11

Prime Day is over, but you can still shop your favorite Under Armour apparel for a limited time with these awesome deals.
Whether you're shopping for the best running shoes, a new sports bra, or just stocking up on everyday activewear, you can scoop up some incredible Under Armour deals after the Amazon Prime Day sales, including some of Under Armour's top-selling t-shirts.
For example, the best-selling Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Workout T-Shirt is just $11 and the Infinity High Impact Women's Sports Bra is 50% off.
Here are the best deals on Under Armour apparel, running shoes and more. You can find even more great savings after Amazon Prime Day 2024 if these aren't for you.
Quick Links
- Shop the Under Armour sale from $11
- Under Armour Tech Shorts: was $20 now $11
- Under Armour Short Sleeve T-Shirt: was $20 now $11
- Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 T-shirt: was $25 now $11
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Graphic Shorts: was $30 now $11
- Under Armour Volleyball Women's shorts: was $30 now $14
- Under Armour baselayer: was $25 now $19
- Under Armour Men's HeatGear Legging: was $35 now from $18
- Under Armour Men's UA Sportstyle Joggers: was $59 now $24
- Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo: was $39 now $26
- Under Armour Charged Aurora 2 + Cross Trainer: was $70 now $54
Best Under Armour post Prime Day deals
Under Armour Tech Shorts: was $20 now $11 @ Amazon
Just $11 for UA shorts? Count us in. UA Tech fabric is quick-drying and the material wicks to help sweat dry fast.
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 T-shirt: was $25 now $11 @ Amazon
The best-selling men's activewear t-shirt is quick-drying and super soft. The 4-way stretch construction gives you free range of motion and I love the vast array of colors and size options.
Under Armour Short Sleeve T-Shirt: was $20 now $11 @ Amazon
Pick up the best-selling tee for just $11. That's 40% off the retail price for a limited time now that Prime Day has finished.
Under Armour Men's UA Tech Graphic Shorts: was $30 now $11 @ Amazon
Snag this deal on UA Tech Graphic shorts. They have mesh pockets for your valuables and feature UA Tech fabric to ensure you dry fast and stay lightweight.
Under Armour Volleyball Women's shorts: was $30 now $14 @ Amazon
Super-light HeatGear fabric means lightweight coverage and sweat-wicking. These shorts offer 4-way stretch construction and stay secure on the skin without rubbing.
Under Armour Women's Play Up 3.0 Shorts: was $24 now $15 @ Amazon
These soft and lightweight knit construction shorts wick sweat and allow you to breathe while you move. They also deliver an anti-pick and anti-pill finish. Perfect for all workouts.
Under Armour baselayer: was $25 now $19 @ Amazon
The super lightweight HeatGear fabric delivers a baselayer without being heavy. Mesh underarm and back panels are for ventilation and the sweat-wicking material dries fast.
Under Armour Men's HeatGear Legging: was $35 now from $18 @ Amazon
These work best as a base layer during workouts. They come with an elasticated waistband and gusset design for trustworthy support.
Under Armour Dominate Stainless Steel Water Bottle: was $32 now $23 @ Amazon
Fuel exercise using the stainless steel water bottle from Under Armour. It has a 24oz capacity, silicon body grip, vacuum insulation, a protective cap and guaranteed leakproof protection.
Under Armour Men's UA Sportstyle Joggers: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon
Durable joggers are hard to come by, which is why we love these from Under Armour. They come with a ribbed waistband and an external drawcord and plenty of pocket space.
Under Armour Women's Infinity High Sports Bra: was $60 now from $29 @ Amazon
The UA Infinity High sports bra has been tailored for high impact and features molded PU-injected one-piece padding, mesh panels and a sweat-wicking band. I swear by this bra.
Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo: was $39 now $26 @ Amazon
Under Armour's golf polo is a great staple in any wardrobe. Its breathable material wicks sweat and dries fast, plus the anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes.
Under Armour Charged Aurora 2 + Cross Trainer: was $70 now $54 @ Amazon
The Charged Aurora is lightweight with TPU overlays for better medial stability and support. Charged cushioning and compression molded foam provide bounce and responsiveness and the pattern outsole means grippy traction.
When does Amazon Prime Day end?
Amazon Prime Day ran from 16-17 July 2024, but we're seeing deals outlasting the event and potentially running into the weekend. Remember to check this page for updates on the best Under Armour gear you can scoop up post Prime Day.
Sam Hopes is a level III qualified fitness trainer, level II reiki practitioner, and senior fitness writer at Future PLC, the publisher of Tom's Guide. She is also about to undertake her Yoga For Athletes training course. Having trained to work with mind and body, Sam is a big advocate of using mindfulness techniques in sport and fitness, and their impact on performance. She’s also passionate about the fundamentals of training and building sustainable training methods. When she's not writing up her experiences with the latest fitness tech and workouts, you’ll find her writing about nutrition, sleep, recovery, and wellness.