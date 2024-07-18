Under Armour has a huge post Prime Day sale — 13 deals I’d buy from $11

Prime Day is over, but you can still shop your favorite Under Armour apparel for a limited time with these awesome deals.

Whether you're shopping for the best running shoes, a new sports bra, or just stocking up on everyday activewear, you can scoop up some incredible Under Armour deals after the Amazon Prime Day sales, including some of Under Armour's top-selling t-shirts.

For example, the best-selling Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Workout T-Shirt is just $11 and the Infinity High Impact Women's Sports Bra is 50% off.

Here are the best deals on Under Armour apparel, running shoes and more. You can find even more great savings after Amazon Prime Day 2024 if these aren't for you.

Best Under Armour post Prime Day deals

Under Armour Tech Shorts: was $20 now $11 @ Amazon

Just $11 for UA shorts? Count us in. UA Tech fabric is quick-drying and the material wicks to help sweat dry fast.

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 T-shirt: was $25 now $11 @ Amazon

The best-selling men's activewear t-shirt is quick-drying and super soft. The 4-way stretch construction gives you free range of motion and I love the vast array of colors and size options.

Under Armour Short Sleeve T-Shirt: was $20 now $11 @ Amazon

Pick up the best-selling tee for just $11. That's 40% off the retail price for a limited time now that Prime Day has finished.

Under Armour Men's UA Tech Graphic Shorts: was $30 now $11 @ Amazon

Snag this deal on UA Tech Graphic shorts. They have mesh pockets for your valuables and feature UA Tech fabric to ensure you dry fast and stay lightweight.

Under Armour Volleyball Women's shorts: was $30 now $14 @ Amazon

Super-light HeatGear fabric means lightweight coverage and sweat-wicking. These shorts offer 4-way stretch construction and stay secure on the skin without rubbing.

Under Armour Women's Play Up 3.0 Shorts: was $24 now $15 @ Amazon

These soft and lightweight knit construction shorts wick sweat and allow you to breathe while you move. They also deliver an anti-pick and anti-pill finish. Perfect for all workouts.

Under Armour baselayer: was $25 now $19 @ Amazon

The super lightweight HeatGear fabric delivers a baselayer without being heavy. Mesh underarm and back panels are for ventilation and the sweat-wicking material dries fast.

Under Armour Men's HeatGear Legging: was $35 now from $18 @ Amazon

These work best as a base layer during workouts. They come with an elasticated waistband and gusset design for trustworthy support.

Under Armour Dominate Stainless Steel Water Bottle: was $32 now $23 @ Amazon

Fuel exercise using the stainless steel water bottle from Under Armour. It has a 24oz capacity, silicon body grip, vacuum insulation, a protective cap and guaranteed leakproof protection.

Under Armour Men's UA Sportstyle Joggers: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Durable joggers are hard to come by, which is why we love these from Under Armour. They come with a ribbed waistband and an external drawcord and plenty of pocket space.

Under Armour Women's Infinity High Sports Bra: was $60 now from $29 @ Amazon

The UA Infinity High sports bra has been tailored for high impact and features molded PU-injected one-piece padding, mesh panels and a sweat-wicking band. I swear by this bra.

Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo: was $39 now $26 @ Amazon

Under Armour's golf polo is a great staple in any wardrobe. Its breathable material wicks sweat and dries fast, plus the anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes.

Under Armour Charged Aurora 2 + Cross Trainer: was $70 now $54 @ Amazon

The Charged Aurora is lightweight with TPU overlays for better medial stability and support. Charged cushioning and compression molded foam provide bounce and responsiveness and the pattern outsole means grippy traction.