This mechanical keyboard just hit its lowest ever price for Prime Day — and it’s one of my all-time favorites

I have tested and reviewed some of the best mechanical keyboards so I know what to look for when deciding whether a board is good or not, and the Keychron V1 is undoubtedly one of the best out there.

With Prime Day deals in full swing, the Keychron V1 75% wired mechanical keyboard is currently 20% off at Amazon . This keyboard could be yours for $67, and this is the lowest we’ve seen it fall to. The V1 is also the only keyboard I’ve ever given a five-star rating to, so what makes it so good?

Grab the Keychron V1 for just $67 in Amazon's Prime Day sale. This is one of the best mechanical keyboards, with a solid construction and gorgeous design, and it offers a stellar typing experience. It offers a great degree of customization, thanks to it's hot-swappable switches and RGB backlighting.

What's not to love about the Keychron V1? For starters, its design and build quality are something to behold. The V1 is brilliantly constructed, with its body made of ABS plastic and its top plate made of steel. A sound-absorbing foam and silicone pad sit between the double-shot PBT keycaps and the bottom case, offering a dampened or fuller sound when you type, depending on the switches.

Speaking of switches, the V1 is hot-swappable, which means you can change the switches as and when you like without worrying about de- and re-soldering them to the PCB. But what made me fall in love with this keyboard is the stellar typing experience. I type just under 10,000 words a week, so having the right keyboard is a necessity. I've loved using the red linear switches because they sound lovely and are a joy to type on. They're also not too loud so you don't need to worry about disturbing your coworkers. The double-shot PBT keycaps also work in my favor as they won't wear as quickly over time.

If you're looking to use the V1 in your downtime, it should be well-suited to gaming as well, thanks to its 1,000Hz polling rate — no need to worry about latency issues affecting even competitive gaming. It's things like these that make the V1 one of the best keyboards.

The V1 is an aesthetically-pleasing keyboard, and its classy RGB lighting only adds to its looks. You won't always see a lot of the south-facing backlighting because of the non-shine-through keycaps, but you can always replace the keycaps if you like.

Even at its retail price of $84, I wholeheartedly recommend the Keychron V1. The 20% discount at Amazon right now is too good a deal to pass up.

