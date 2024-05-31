There's a huge sale on earbuds for runners — 9 deals I recommend from $15
Earbuds deals for every type of workout
Summer is right around the corner. With the days getting longer, now is a great chance to pound the pavement. Whether you're hitting the gym, setting a new PR running, or just want to listen to your favorite tracks and podcasts during a walk, I've found the best deals on earbuds this week — many of which appear on our list of the best running headphones.
From Editor's Choice PowerBeats Pro for $199 at Amazon, to budget options like the JLab Go Air for $19 at Target, or even "outside the box" options like hooks for your AirPods Pro for just $15 at Amazon, I've been scouring the web for the best workout earphone deals. Here are the 7 best deals I've found.(Check out our full headphone deals guide for more sales).
Best running earbud deals
Proof Labs AirPods Pro Ear Hooks: was $19 now $15 @ Amazon
Why buy new earbuds if you already have the AirPods Pro? Apple's earbuds are great, but some users may find they're not too secure when it comes to more intense exercise. These hooks fix that, helping them stay anchored in your ears for just about any workout.
JLab GO Air: was $24 now $19 @ Target
Available in an array of colors, these budget-friendly earbuds offer 32 hours of playtime in your pocket, with custom EQ settings. They even offer touch controls and a sweatproof IPX4 rating, which makes they perfect for all types of workouts.
Bmani Wireless Earbuds: was $58 now $23 @ Amazon
Already cheap, but with the added option of a 20% coupon for checkout, these slick earbuds have a display to tell you how much charge is in each, and the case. They offer 40 hours of listening time between the buds and the charging case and come in a variety of colors. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.
JLab Epic Air Sport: was $99 now $57 @ Amazon
Another JLab option, these earbuds offer active noise cancellation for under $60, meaning you can focus on whatever workout you're doing. They have a staggering 70+ hours of playtime, too, which makes them a leader in that regard.
Treblab X3 Pro: was $99 now $44 @ Amazon
Save 40% on these nifty earbuds with a small LED display for battery life on the case. They offer impressive audio while remaining comfortable from bike rides to bench presses, and they're sweatproof, too. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $94 @ Amazon
The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.
Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $259 now $199 @ Amazon
Our top pick for the best running headphones, the Powerbeats Pro are a little long in the tooth now, but they remain very comfortable — although they lack noise cancelling. Still, they pair instantly with iPhones just like AirPods do, and automatically switch between your Apple devices.
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $229 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case. Note: They've been as cheap as $189 in the past, so if you can we recommend waiting till their price drops further.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
Yes, they're pricey, but these earbuds offer some of the best noise cancellation around while also packing spatial audio tech inside. Aware Mode helps you listen to your surroundings, too — ideal for running through busy areas. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review, we said that you’d be hard-pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
