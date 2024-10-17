Target’s early Black Friday sale just dropped — 17 deals I’d buy now on tech, appliances, decor and more

Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV (2024): was $1,499 now $999 @ Target

Samsung's The Frame TV QLED TV features an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. The 2024 model features a new dynamic refresh mode, which kicks down the refresh rate of the TV when in it's in art mode (to save on energy.) In our Samsung The Frame (2024) hands-on, we said the TV looks great in art mode and we also liked that the Samsung Art Store now offers a monthly curation of artwork users can display for free. The TV also features HDR10 Plus support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Amazon Alexa, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Note: Amazon has the TV for $2 less.

Price check: $997 @ Amazon