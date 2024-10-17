Target’s early Black Friday sale just dropped — 17 deals I’d buy now on tech, appliances, decor and more
Here's the deals I'd get at Target ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday deals will be here soon. In the meantime, there are a bunch of Black Friday-worthy deals dropping early at Target. This retailer is dropping prices on everything from TVs to apparel, so make sure not to miss out.
Right now you can get up to 50% off select appliances, including deals on Keurig, Ninja and more. If you need to stock up on goodies for trick-or-treaters, you can get up to 20% off Halloween candy. Plus, this Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven is on sale for $194 ($150 off.)
Keep scrolling to see the deals I'd get in Target's latest sale. Some deals are exclusive to Target Circle members, but it's free to sign up. Also check out our Target promo codes guide, and the early Black Friday deals I'd get at Best Buy.
Quick Links
- shop all Target deals
- Winter Outerwear: up to 40% off
- Reebok: deals from $12
- Razer Blackshark V2: was $49 now $39
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 12: was $79 now $69
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89
- BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $99
- Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $194
- Hisense 65" A7N 4K TV: was $399 now $379
- Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens: was $599 now $499
- Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV (2024): was $1,499 now $999
Best Target Deals
Winter Outerwear: up to 40% off @ Target
Target is taking up to 40% off a selection of men's, women's and children's outerwear. There's discounted apparel and shoes from Lands' End, Allegra K, Timberland and more.
Target Halloween decor: up to 40% off @ Target
Spooky season is upon us! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more.
Reebok: deals from $12 @ Target
Reebok apparel is up to 50% off in this Target sale. You can grab athletic tees, joggers and more. There are even deals on footwear including shoes for running, walking and slides.
Crock-Pot 4.5qt Slow Cooker: was $24 now $19 @ Target
If you're in the market for a simple, no-frills slow cooker, look no further than this Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving this brand-new Ponderosa Green color.
Razer Blackshark V2: was $49 now $39 @ Target
Looking for a comfortable and affordable headset for your PC, PS5, Switch, or Xbox One? The Blackshark V2 is one of Razer's finest gaming headsets yet, featuring subtle sound and an extremely comfortable design. It weighs just 9.2 ounces so you can easily travel with it too. The headset utilizes THX Spatial Audio, and it can even recognize whether the program you're using requires its Game, Movie or Music mode. Nifty! Also, the mic is clear and precise, and filters out a lot of unpleasant consonant noises — perfect for online gaming.
Price check: $39 @ Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target
The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single-cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's the easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12: was $79 now $69 @ Target
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 is the ideal camera for documenting life and printing memories. It's a properly simple instant camera: there's no smartphone app — you point, shoot and print! Its Fujifilm print papers are relatively affordable and give a vivid and contrasty look.
Price check: $69 @ Amazon
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 @ Target
Powerful without being overpowering, capacious without taking up too much space, Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 wowed us when we put it to the test. This versatile 4-in-1 appliance doesn't just air fry — it also roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With a 4-quart capacity and dishwasher-safe parts, it's the perfect blend of functionality and convenience.
Price check: $89 @ Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $99 @ Target
For a multi-purpose, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.
JBL Live 770NC: was $199 now $159 @ Target
The JBL Live 770NC are an affordable pair of wireless headphones with impressive active noise cancelling capabilities. Our JBL Live 770NC hands-on review found that they had a bunch of other great features, like 50-hour battery life and Spatial Sound. After this discount, they're a bargain not to be missed. Note: these sold for $149 on Prime Day.
Price check: $159 @ Amazon
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum: was $199 now $159 @ Target
This multi-functional vacuum can transform from an upright to a handheld in no time. It's powerful enough to tackle carpets and bare floors and superb for pet hair pick-up. Its swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture.
Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $194 @ Target
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.
TCL 55" S5 4K TV: was $349 now $269 @ Target
This 4K TV features Google TV under the hood for built-in access to Google apps and Google Assistant, and up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate for gamers — all at an impressively low price. You also get HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support.
Hisense 65" A7N 4K TV: was $399 now $379 @ Target
This discount is great considering this TV was already good value at full price. This TV features HDR 10/Dolby Vision support, built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, DTS Virtual: X support, and three HDMI ports. There's also a Game Mode Plus that gets you access to Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Shark Matrix Plus 2in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $699 now $449 @ Target
This 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop features precision home mapping, a self-cleaning brushroll and a bagless base that holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. It also features Matrix Clean, which allows your robot to clean from multiple angles using a precision grid ensuring no spots are missed on all your floor types.
Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens: was $599 now $499 @ Target
In our Canon EOS R100 review, we loved this camera's beginner-friendly price, lovely stills and diminutive size. It's as beginner a camera as they get, and is lacking a few features like a touch screen. However, it's designed to give a beginner everything they really needs. This bundle comes with the RF 18-45mm lens so you can get shooting straight away.
Price check: $499 @ Amazon
Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV (2024): was $1,499 now $999 @ Target
Samsung's The Frame TV QLED TV features an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. The 2024 model features a new dynamic refresh mode, which kicks down the refresh rate of the TV when in it's in art mode (to save on energy.) In our Samsung The Frame (2024) hands-on, we said the TV looks great in art mode and we also liked that the Samsung Art Store now offers a monthly curation of artwork users can display for free. The TV also features HDR10 Plus support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Amazon Alexa, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Note: Amazon has the TV for $2 less.
Price check: $997 @ Amazon
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.