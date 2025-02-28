Score! This Alienware OLED curved gaming monitor has dropped to its lowest price ever
An epic $250 off one of the best gaming monitors on the market
Few devices can upgrade your gaming setup like a good OLED monitor. Although they can get costly, right now one of our favorites is on sale at an epic price point.
For a limited time, Amazon has the Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor at just $649. This Editor's Choice monitor usually retails for $899, which makes this a pretty big deal. So, if you're in the market for a premium gaming monitor at a discounted price, don't delay. (Dell offers the same price).
The Editor's Choice Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor provides unreal image quality, a wonderfully thin design, as well as a fast refresh rate (165Hz) and low latency for a seamless gaming experience. Right now, you can enjoy all of this for $250 off its usual price.
Price check: $649 @ Dell
The Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED curved gaming monitor is one of the best gaming monitors on the market right now, taking the top spot for ultra-wide sets. And what really stands out for this model is the addition of HDMI 2.1 support, meaning you can pair it up with your PS5 or Xbox Series X with ease, or for PC players, hook up your unit with the Alienware's DisplayPort connection.
With a 34-inch curved display wraps around your field of vision to give you a fully immersive experience — as long as you have enough room on your desk to house it. Fortunately, its light and thin enough to fix to your wall with the VESA mounts on the back.
Feature-wise, it boasts a 3,440 x 1,440 Quantum Dot OLED display, with 165Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio — though for console players, that's 120Hz. Six preset picture modes will help you setup your gaming session however you prefer. And in our full review, we said: "Thankfully, the AW3423DWF's performance is as impressive as its bold design," praising its use of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and 0.1ms response time.
When we first got our hands on it, we also applauded it for its reasonable price, especially considering you're getting a curved OLED in exchange for your cash. Well, right now you can get this premium piece of kit for your gaming setup for just $649 at Amazon.
