Not a typo! This impressive 65-inch OLED is only $999 right now

Take it from someone who’s been tracking the TV industry for over a decade: Right now is a sneaky-good time to buy a new TV. New models are right around the corner, and today, some of the best sets of 2024 are at (or close to) their lowest price.

If you’re serious about upgrading your home entertainment experience, this OLED TV deal should be on your radar: the 65-inch Samsung S85D OLED is just $999 at Best Buy. This is a special TV to begin with, but with the additional $400 discount, it’s seriously worth considering. Here’s what you need to know.

The S85D is an entry-level OLED TV, which means it offers all of the benefits of OLED display technology but comes in at a much lower price.

What kind of benefits are we talking about? Like all OLEDs, the S85D delivers perfect black levels and pixel-level contrast control. The result is a picture rich with detail and free of light bloom.

The benefits don’t end there. Due to the self-emissive nature of OLED displays, the S85D offers incredibly wide viewing angles, which means you can watch it from off to the side without losing much in the way of contrast and color saturation. It’s one of OLED’s primary advantages when comparing OLED vs Mini-LED.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The real winners here are gamers.

And while the S85D doesn’t quite reach the brightness benchmarks set by the best OLED TVs you can buy, our testing reveals that it gets bright enough for most living spaces. It’s capable of highlights in the 650- to 700-nit range, and when you combine that with the S85D’s OLED-level contrast, you can expect HDR movies and shows to look terrific — especially in dim or dark rooms.

But the real winners here are gamers. Despite its entry-level status in Samsung’s OLED lineup, the S85D nevertheless arrives with an array of useful gaming features.

It supports 4K gaming at 120Hz across all four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync. We clocked the S85D’s input latency at an impressive 9.2ms. You’re not getting Dolby Vision support, but that’s true for all Samsung TVs.

I already loved this TV at its usual retail price of $1,399. Now that you can land one for a cool $999, I’m even more enthusiastic about it. Grab it while you can. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best March Madness TV sales).