Motorola Razr just crashed to $332 for Prime Day — and it's the cheapest foldable you can buy

Prime Day deals are a great opportunity to pick up a foldable phone without having to pay full price. Unfortunately, because foldables are just so expensive the rest of the year, even a discount could mean that the foldable you had your eye on is still several hundred dollars — possibly over a grand. Thankfully, for those of you that want a foldable without spending too much, there’s the Motorola Razr.

Right now the Motorola Razr 2023 is just $332 at Amazon for Prime Day. Not only is that over half the normal price, it’s also considerably cheaper than a lot of what we think of as cheap non-folding phones. Plus, if you still want a more premium-feeling option, the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is now $599 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale — which is $400 off.

Motorola Razr 2023: was $669 now $332 @ Amazon

Grab yourself a foldable on the cheap, so long as you're happy with last year's model. The Motorola Razr 2023 is over half off for Prime Day, netting you a 6.9-inch foldable with a 1.5-inch cover display, 64MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide camera, a 4,200 mAh battery and more. All for just $332.

Motorola Razr Plus 2023: was $999 now $599 @ Amazon

If you want something a little more premium, the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 has a 6.9-inch folding display and a larger 3.6-inch cover display capable of running full Android apps. Also packed in is a pair of 12MP cameras, a 3,800 mAh battery, and the power of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Yes, these are both last year’s Motorola Razr releases and that would mean missing out on all the benefits packed into the Motorola Razr 2024 and Motorola Razr Plus 2024. But those phones are considerably more expensive, even if they do come with a bunch of upgraded specs and AI features as a result.

But if you’re willing to make sacrifices to get on the foldable bandwagon, then the Motorola Razr 2023 might be the phone for you. There’s a 1.5-inch cover display that, while unable to run full Android apps, is perfect for checking notifications or the time without having to flip open the phone itself. The interior display is a 6.9-inch pOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution.

The rear camera is a dual-lens setup with a 64MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens. Inside is a 32MP selfie camera with a holepunch design. So no notches to worry about here. While the camera quality isn’t award-winning, it still manages to produce some solid shots that stand up in the face of other foldable flip phones. Especially in low-light conditions, which we were pleasantly surprised to see.

The phone runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which is a little older and less powerful than the flagship Gen 8 series. Though you shouldn’t have any problems with everyday performance. You also get 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 4,200 mAh battery that lasted a solid 10 hours and 48 minutes during our custom battery life test.

In case that’s not enough you can charge at up to 30W speeds using one of Motorola’s TurboCharge charging bricks. Wireless charging is also available, but you’re limited to snail-paced 5W charging.

The Motorola Razr 2023 is hardly the most prestigious foldable phone on the market, but it is cheap. If you’re hoping to jump onto the foldable bandwagon without spending too much money then this may be the phone for you. Of course there are plenty of other Prime Day phone deals to choose from, so be sure to check them out if the Razr just isn’t appealing.

Prime Day isn’t just impacting phones either, so be sure to check our main Prime Day deals live blog for discounts on a whole range of different products — from robot vacuums to running shoes.