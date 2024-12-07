Massive Target weekend sale on TVs, toys, electronics and more — 31 holiday deals I’m adding to my cart

The holidays will be here before we know it — and if you're hoping to check a few items off your holiday shopping list this weekend, Target has you covered.

Whether you're looking for the perfect presents or you're stocking up on holiday decor and hosting essentials, Target has plenty of deals to help you prepare for the season. In fact, the retailer recently released its new GenAI-powered Bullseye Gift Finder, making it a total breeze when it comes to finding gifts for everyone on your list.

So don't leave holiday shopping until the very last minute — get a head start today! Below, I've listed all my favorite items to shop during Target's weekend sale. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to Target promo codes).

Christmas decor: 30% off @ Target

Save big on all your holiday decorations this year! Target has everything you need to celebrate the season. The retailer is slashing prices on everything from ornaments and lights to trees and wreaths.

Home appliances: 50% off @ Target

Right now Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso, and more. Stock up on your cooking and home essentials ahead of the holidays.

Sleepwear sale: up to 50% off @ Target

Hoping to get a new pair of pajamas for the holiday season? Target has you covered. You can snag a variety of holiday pajamas for the whole family — including matching sets — for up to 50% off. They even have styles for your furry friends!

Toy sale: up to 50% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 50% off select toys. You'll find discounts on everything from Barbie playsets, LEGO, Mini Brands, Hot Wheels, FAO Schwarz and more.

Winter Outerwear sale: up to 40% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 40% off a selection of men's, women's and children's outerwear. There's discounted apparel and shoes from Lands' End, Allegra K, Timberland and more.

Boardgames sale: up to 50% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 50% off select boardgames. You'll find discounts on everything from classics like Clue and Catan to personal favorites like Ticket to Ride and Quacks of Quedlinburg.

Holiday Gifts

Lego Lego Icons Corvette Classic Car Model Building Kit 10321: was $149 now $119 at Target For the person who is both a gearhead and also a Lego fan, than the Lego Icons sets are what you need to checkout. This 1210-piece set is replica model of the 1961 Chevrolet C1 Corvette in red that can be built with a top or not. A fun detail is the spinning radiator fan in the engine.

Sony PS5 Digital Edition Console (Slim): was $449 now $374 at Target The PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) is the same great console, just minus the Blu-ray disc drive. While this model cannot play physical games, it is $50 cheaper, and the lack of a chunky drive improves the console's overall aesthetic. This is the perfect pick if you're fully committed to buying your games digitally.

TVs

TCL S5 4K TV: was $349 now $239 at Target This TCL 4K TV features Google TV under the hood for built-in access to Google apps and Google Assistant, and up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate for gamers — all at an impressively low price. You also get HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support.

Kitchen Appliances

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 at Target The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single-cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's the easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.

Headphones

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Target The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.

JBL Tune Flex: was $99 now $49 at Target After a 50% discount, the JBL Tune Flex earbuds are a solid buy. These lightweight buds provide some great features, including active noise canceling, up to 32 hours of battery life, and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. There are also four microphones on board to isolate your voice from background noise during voice and video calls.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 at Target Small but mighty, the Beats Studio Buds offer AirPods-like performance. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we labeled them a surprisingly affordable option for ANC. Add in impressive sound, and they're a top contender in its price range.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 at Target The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. Only the off-white color is available, so hurry! They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick—not that they aren't great for Android, too.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Target You can save $80 on Apple's best wireless earbuds, which include both noise cancellation and spatial audio features. This model also supports newly added features like a hearing test capability, with the results used to fine-tune the audio of your AirPods.

Laptops and Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $79 at Target An ideal tablet for a loved one or your kids, this 10-inch model is almost half-price and comes with 32GB of onboard storage. It's perfect for web browsing and watching video. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 5MP front/rear cameras.

Apple iPad 10.2" (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $329 now $199 at Target In the market for an iPad? This 10.2-inch 2021 model has dropped to its lowest price ever at Target. Get the 64GB + Wi-Fi model for only $199 — a great savings of $130 compared to the normal list price of $329. It may not be the most powerful iPad on the market, but its A13 Bionic chipset is still easily performant enough to get you through daily computing tasks.

HP 15.6" Laptop: was $419 now $299 at Target You'll love this HP machine if you're looking for a no-frills laptop for work and the occasional Netflix stream. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Pentium N200 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Asus Vivobook 16" Laptop: was $729 now $559 at Target This Vivobook laptop from Asus is a massive bargain at this price. We like this laptop because it offers a little more horsepower than your typical notebook at this price range. It features a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.