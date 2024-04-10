Massive markdowns on Amazon Essentials — 7 deals starting at $3
Sandals, shirts and more up to 70% off
When it comes to closet basics—like a simple white T-shirt—most people prefer to avoid spending more than $30 on an underlayer. By shopping the Amazon Essentials line, you don’t have to ever worry about splurging.
Especially right now, when select colors and sizes in both men's and women's are up to 70% off at Amazon. We’ve spotted serious price slashes on everything from well-reviewed sandals to cozy waffle crewneck sweaters, all of which start at just $3. (That's less than most cups of coffee.)
However, in full transparency, the pricing we've encountered is insanely inconsistent. So, when rounding up the best deals on Amazon Essentials, we tried to pick out only quality products by examining reviews and commentary from past buyers.
Quick Links
- shop Amazon Essentials starting from $3
- 14K Plated Sterling Silver Signet Ring: was $14 now $4
- Women’s Thong Sandal: was $14 now $4
- Men’s Slim Fit 7” Chino Short: was $23 now $7
- Women’s Soft Cotton Yoga Tank: was $22 now $7
- Women’s V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt (2): was $19 now $8
- Men’s Long-Sleeve Waffle Stitch Crewneck: was $27 now $8
- Men’s Teddy Fleece Full-Zip Jacket: was $41 now $16
Best Amazon Essentials deals
14K Plated Sterling Silver Signet Ring: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Rhodium-Plated-Signet%2Fdp%2FB0BN68KNDS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $14 now $4 @ Amazon
"Basic and pretty" is the perfect way to sum up this sterling signet. We don't think it's real sterling, but for just $4, plating is fair for the price. "It hasn't turned my finger green after a month of solid wear," one reviewer writes. Others are into the classic oval-style and daintier band.
Women’s Thong Sandal: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08LPT6DWD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $14 now $4 @ Amazon
"Perfect for the price," reviewers were pleased that these stylish sandals don't "look or feel cheap." The biggest savings are reserved for the pink style in just a few sizes, but these are still a steal starting at $4. Once these are broken in, buyers say they've worn them for months without noticing any wear.
Men’s Classic-Fit 9" Shorts: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Classic-Fit-Short-Khaki%2Fdp%2FB01JQTN8SQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $23 now $7 @ Amazon
These classic chinos start from $7 (a whopping 69% off), depending on the size and color. These come backed by 32,000-plus positive reviews that detail the material (cotton twill) is nicer than expected, offering a slight stretch and thick material. One buyer, who used to wear Carhartt exclusively, has switched to these for the value.
Women’s Soft Cotton Yoga Tank: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Standard-Fit-Sleeveless-Previously%2Fdp%2FB097FBJJBY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $22 now $7 @ Amazon
For a simple, soft tank, most buyers would point to this top, which is as discounted as deeply down to $7. It's available in 17 different colors and regular and plus sizing, but the best deal is on the neutral taupe.
Women’s V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt (2): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Classic-Fit-Short-Sleeve-T-Shirt%2Fdp%2FB0775YFQMN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $19 now $8 @ Amazon
Basically two for the price of one, this two-pack of v-neck T-shirts is a steal for just $8 (that's $4 a pop), and there are 48,000-plus reviews that sing the pair's praises. For instance, one owner who's had theirs for almost a year shares they've washed and worn this style aplenty, and "they have held up great. Little to no shrinking in the dryer." These are more fitted, so size up if you're looking for something looser.
Men’s Long-Sleeve Waffle Stitch Crewneck: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Long-Sleeve-Crewneck-Sweater%2Fdp%2FB08TVL5CR2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $27 now $8 @ Amazon
Another under-$10 find worth shopping—this waffle stitch crewneck is a great top layer for transitional spring days when the mornings start off on the cooler side. A compliment magnet, reviewers also rave it's incredibly soft and washes well, so it's definitely the best bang for your buck when it comes to sweaters from Amazon Essentials.
Men’s Teddy Fleece Full-Zip Jacket: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Aeam11tffw22-Beige-Small%2Fdp%2FB09SZ3XS8W%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $41 now $16 @ Amazon
At a quick glance, we couldn't believe this jacket was from Amazon. While it doesn't have nearly as many reviews as the other items on our list, those that do comment that it's a great budget buy (especially if you're worried the fuzzy fleece trend may be coming to an end by next season). Do note that the arm length is on the longer side in all sizes. We're partial to the beige, but it's also available in black, green, and navy.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As a deals writer for Tom's Guide, Morgan is set on scouring the web for the lowest prices, weekly sales worth shopping, rare brand discounts, and more. For five-plus years, she's covered all things home, from floor covering and furniture to splurge-worthy pillows and budget-friendly bedding. Her work has also appeared on Domino and Saveur.