Huge Carhartt spring sale now live at Amazon — 15 deals I'd get now from $11

Stock up on your favorite Carhartt tees and accessories

Carhartt apparel for men and women
(Image credit: Amazon)
It's time to put away the hoodies and break out the t-shirts. As the weather continues to warm up in various states, you may be looking for some new tees to replace last year's wardrobe.

Well, you're in luck because right now you can get up to 25% off the super popular Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt at Amazon. This sale is awesome since you can stock your closet with these comfortable tees in all your favorite colors with prices from just $14.

In addition to t-shirts, I've also found some Carhartt accessories like socks and caps on sale from $11.

Prices on Carhartt apparel can vary based on your choices of size and color, so to find the best deals, check out different color options available in your size. Here are my top picks below.

Best Carhartt Deals

Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $14 at Amazon

Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $19 now $14 at Amazon

This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy fit in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and available in various colors. It's a staple for spring.

Carhartt Midweight Synthetic Blend Crew Sock 6 Pack (Men's)
Carhartt Midweight Synthetic Blend Crew Sock 6 Pack (Men's): was $19 now $16 at Amazon

Keep your feet comfortable and warm no matter the conditions with this set of 6 Carhartt crew socks. These stay put without slipping and support your toe, heel and arch. They're also super breathable.

Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $29 now $24 at Amazon

This Carhartt long-sleeved tee gets you more coverage while remaining super comfortable. It has a ribbed crewneck and cuffs, with a pocket to the left to keep your stuff safe.

Carhartt Base Force Midweight Classic Crew (Men's)
Carhartt Base Force Midweight Classic Crew (Men's): was $34 now $29 at Amazon

Snag this discount on the classic waffle knit long sleeve that traps heat, wicks away sweat and fights odors. It's also ideal for layering under a jacket or sweatshirt when the weather turns.

Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket Henley T-Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket Henley T-Shirt (Men's): was $34 now $30 at Amazon

This t-shirt has a twist that makes it a little more unique. It's still made of Carhartt's signature soft cotton and has a pocket adorned with the Carhartt logo to the side. However, it also has a button-up collar and long sleeves to keep you covered.

Carhartt Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Canvas Cargo Work Short (Men's)
Carhartt Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Canvas Cargo Work Short (Men's): was $44 now $33 at Amazon

Though they're designed as work wear, these Carhartt shorts are great for casual outings too. They're durable, stretchy and have a pocket to keep your phone secure while you're out and about.

Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Logo Sleeve Graphic Sweatshirt (Men's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Logo Sleeve Graphic Sweatshirt (Men's): was $59 now $34 at Amazon

You don't want to go without a reliable hoodie, and this Carhartt hooded sweatshirt definitely fits that description. It's casual, comfortable and has a Carhartt logo in a contrasting color down the side for some extra visual interest.

Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Chambray Short Sleeve Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Chambray Short Sleeve Shirt (Men's): was $39 now $34 at Amazon

This 100% cotton shirt has buttons down the front, a button-down collar and button-up pockets, too. Reviewers on Amazon assure that this shirt is soft, durable and easy to move in.

Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Graphic Sweatshirt (Women's)
Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Graphic Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now $38 at Amazon

This Carhartt sweatshirt is great even in warm weather, thanks to its breathable Tencel fabric. It's also durable and super-soft, too! There's a multicolored Carhartt logo down the side for some extra style points.

Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's)
Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's): was $59 now $49 at Amazon

Whether you're working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.

Carhartt Tencel French Terry Henley Sweatshirt (Women's)
Carhartt Tencel French Terry Henley Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now $45 at Amazon

Cozy up in this sweatshirt that's ideal whether you're hanging around the house or hauling building materials. This versatile layer is incredibly soft and comfortable while equally tough and durable.

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt (Men's):
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt (Men's): : was $79 now $55 at Amazon

Style meets comfort when it comes to this long-sleeved shirt jacket. Featuring denim on the outside and fleece on the inside, this durable and versatile "shacket" can be worn whether you're heading to work or out to dinner.

Carhartt Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Canvas Jacket (Women's)
Carhartt Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Canvas Jacket (Women's): was $79 now $72 at Amazon

Score some nice savings on this Carhartt Rugged Flex Canvas Jacket. Like the name suggests, this jacket is durable and great for tough work days. It has a mesh lining and a zipped pocket to store your stuff.

Carhartt Wedge 6" Waterproof Soft Toe Ankle Boot (Women's)
Carhartt Wedge 6" Waterproof Soft Toe Ankle Boot (Women's): was $169 now $138 at Amazon

Several sizes of this comfortable waterproof boot are reduced in price in this sale. These shoes feature a breathable membrane that allows moisture to escape while keeping your feet dry.

