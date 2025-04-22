Huge Carhartt spring sale now live at Amazon — 15 deals I'd get now from $11
Stock up on your favorite Carhartt tees and accessories
It's time to put away the hoodies and break out the t-shirts. As the weather continues to warm up in various states, you may be looking for some new tees to replace last year's wardrobe.
Well, you're in luck because right now you can get up to 25% off the super popular Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt at Amazon. This sale is awesome since you can stock your closet with these comfortable tees in all your favorite colors with prices from just $14.
In addition to t-shirts, I've also found some Carhartt accessories like socks and caps on sale from $11.
Prices on Carhartt apparel can vary based on your choices of size and color, so to find the best deals, check out different color options available in your size. Here are my top picks below.
- shop Carhartt deals from $14 at Amazon
- Cotton Blend Sock 3-Pack: was $13 now $11
- Loose Fit Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt: was $19 now $14
- Relaxed Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt: was $19 now from $14
- Midweight Synthetic Blend Crew Sock 6 Pack: was $19 now $16
- Canvas Mesh Hat: was $24 now from $19
- Loose Fit Heavyweight Long Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt: was $29 now from $24
- Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Canvas Cargo Work Short: was $44 now from $33
- Loose Fit Midweight Chambray Short Sleeve Shirt: was $39 now from $34
- Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging: was $59 now from $49
- Wedge 6" Waterproof Soft Toe Ankle Boot: was $169 now from $144
Best Carhartt Deals
Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.
This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy fit in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and available in various colors. It's a staple for spring.
Keep your feet comfortable and warm no matter the conditions with this set of 6 Carhartt crew socks. These stay put without slipping and support your toe, heel and arch. They're also super breathable.
This Carhartt long-sleeved tee gets you more coverage while remaining super comfortable. It has a ribbed crewneck and cuffs, with a pocket to the left to keep your stuff safe.
Snag this discount on the classic waffle knit long sleeve that traps heat, wicks away sweat and fights odors. It's also ideal for layering under a jacket or sweatshirt when the weather turns.
This t-shirt has a twist that makes it a little more unique. It's still made of Carhartt's signature soft cotton and has a pocket adorned with the Carhartt logo to the side. However, it also has a button-up collar and long sleeves to keep you covered.
Though they're designed as work wear, these Carhartt shorts are great for casual outings too. They're durable, stretchy and have a pocket to keep your phone secure while you're out and about.
You don't want to go without a reliable hoodie, and this Carhartt hooded sweatshirt definitely fits that description. It's casual, comfortable and has a Carhartt logo in a contrasting color down the side for some extra visual interest.
This 100% cotton shirt has buttons down the front, a button-down collar and button-up pockets, too. Reviewers on Amazon assure that this shirt is soft, durable and easy to move in.
This Carhartt sweatshirt is great even in warm weather, thanks to its breathable Tencel fabric. It's also durable and super-soft, too! There's a multicolored Carhartt logo down the side for some extra style points.
Whether you're working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.
Cozy up in this sweatshirt that's ideal whether you're hanging around the house or hauling building materials. This versatile layer is incredibly soft and comfortable while equally tough and durable.
Style meets comfort when it comes to this long-sleeved shirt jacket. Featuring denim on the outside and fleece on the inside, this durable and versatile "shacket" can be worn whether you're heading to work or out to dinner.
Score some nice savings on this Carhartt Rugged Flex Canvas Jacket. Like the name suggests, this jacket is durable and great for tough work days. It has a mesh lining and a zipped pocket to store your stuff.
Several sizes of this comfortable waterproof boot are reduced in price in this sale. These shoes feature a breathable membrane that allows moisture to escape while keeping your feet dry.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
