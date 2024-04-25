Massive Champion sale at Amazon — shirts, joggers and more starting at $10
When it comes to lifestyle athleticwear, it doesn’t get better than Champion. Easy-to-wear casual sweatpants, hoodies, and thick cotton tees are the brand’s name of the game. Incredibly popular in the 90s, it enjoyed a comeback in recent years, but you don’t have to pay full price on a range of its products if you’re willing to shop through other retailers.
For instance, we spotted a small assortment of menswear up to 62% off at Amazon. Stars of the sale include a best-selling tank down to just $10 and a fleece hoodie that’s 60% off. Check out all the other deals — everything is well under $50! — that we recommend shopping, scroll on.
Best Champion deals
Champion Sleeveless Muscle Tank: was $20 now $10 @ Amazon
For a limited time, you can scoop up this classic crewneck tee (available in a huge range of sizes, from XS to XXXXXL, and big and tall) for nearly half-off. It's backed by 105,000-plus positive reviews, touting its midweight thickness, durability, and aversion to shrinkage after washing. If you prefer a larger chest logo, rather than on the sleeve, this $25 shirt is also 46% off.
Classic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: was $25 now $13 @ Amazon
This standard-fit, long-sleeve shirt is constructed from cotton and features a ribbed crewneck collar. A subtle logo is embroidered above the left cuff. "These shirts fit so well that I've bought them in multiple colors. Super soft and warm, but not too warm," one reviewer writes, adding, "If you end up seeing them on sale, I recommend buying in any color you like because you will end up wanting more!"
Champion Fleece Sweatshirt: was $55 now $24 @ Amazon
Different sizes feature different savings on this fleece-lined hoodie. The ribbed hem gives it a slightly slimmer fit, but reviewers share it's still comfortable, "not too tight or too loose," and is stylish enough to go from lounging at home to running errands or pairing with a nice jacket.
Champion Everyday Cotton Joggers: was $35 now $14 @ Amazon
These casual, standard-fit sweats are not super thick, but great if you prefer a lightweight design. The joggers hit right at the ankle, with a tighter cuff. Sizing-wise, these come with an adjustable drawstring.
Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie: was $50 now $29 @ Amazon
This double-lined, drawcord hoodie (featuring metal crommets), is an elevated, thicker version of the other sweatshirt on this list. A blend of polyester and cotton, it's designed to resist pilling and shrinkage, providing buyers with a longer wear time. It's available in 20-plus colorways, including the maroon pictured, which starts at $29.
