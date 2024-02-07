Lunar New Year sales — save on Xbox, Steam, and more

The Lunar New Year marks the beginning of the year according to the lunar calendar. This year, the holiday falls on Saturday, February 10. While it's typically not associated with sales, 2024 is shaping up to be a little different.

A handful of retailers are offering Lunar New Year sales on everything from video games to winter apparel. If you're a gamer, there's good news. The majority of sales are centered around video games. Below I've rounded up five of the best Lunar New Year sales you can shop right now. (For more deals this month, make sure to follow our Presidents Day sales guide).

Lunar New Year sales

Xbox Lunar New Year sale: games from $1 @ Microsoft

From Call of Duty Modern Warfare III to Red Dead Redemption II, Microsoft is taking up to 67% off select Xbox games as part of its Lunar New Year sale. In total, there are over 690 games on sale with prices starting as low as $0.99.

Year of the Dragon sale: deals from $3 @ Target

Target has one of the biggest Lunar New Year sales we've seen. You can save on decorations, gifting cards/envelopes, dinnerware, and more. Select media (books/movies/games) are also buy one, get one 50% off.

Lunar New Year video game sale: up to 85% off @ Ubisoft

Ubisoft is taking up to 85% off select games as part of its Lunar New Year sale. Discounted titles include Assassin's Creed Valhalla ($20), Fay Cry 6 Gold Edition ($25), and Watch Dogs Legion ($9). There are up to 72 games on sale. Plus, you'll get $10 in Wallet rewards when you spend $19.99 with your Ubisoft Wallet.