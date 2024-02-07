Lunar New Year sales — save on Xbox, Steam, and more
Kick off the Lunar New Year with these epic sales
The Lunar New Year marks the beginning of the year according to the lunar calendar. This year, the holiday falls on Saturday, February 10. While it's typically not associated with sales, 2024 is shaping up to be a little different.
A handful of retailers are offering Lunar New Year sales on everything from video games to winter apparel. If you're a gamer, there's good news. The majority of sales are centered around video games. Below I've rounded up five of the best Lunar New Year sales you can shop right now. (For more deals this month, make sure to follow our Presidents Day sales guide).
Xbox Lunar New Year sale: games from $1 @ Microsoft
From Call of Duty Modern Warfare III to Red Dead Redemption II, Microsoft is taking up to 67% off select Xbox games as part of its Lunar New Year sale. In total, there are over 690 games on sale with prices starting as low as $0.99.
Apparel sale: deals from $16 @ Amazon
Amazon is celebrating the Lunar New Year with discounts on wide variety of tees, hoodies, and sweatshirts. The deals include brands like Sanrio, Disney, Mademark, and more. Pictured is the Hello Kitty Lunar New Year T-Shirt for $16. Note that Target has a similar sale on plates, red envelopes, and more.
Price check: deals from $3 @ Target
Year of the Dragon sale: deals from $3 @ Target
Target has one of the biggest Lunar New Year sales we've seen. You can save on decorations, gifting cards/envelopes, dinnerware, and more. Select media (books/movies/games) are also buy one, get one 50% off.
Lunar New Year video game sale: up to 85% off @ Ubisoft
Ubisoft is taking up to 85% off select games as part of its Lunar New Year sale. Discounted titles include Assassin's Creed Valhalla ($20), Fay Cry 6 Gold Edition ($25), and Watch Dogs Legion ($9). There are up to 72 games on sale. Plus, you'll get $10 in Wallet rewards when you spend $19.99 with your Ubisoft Wallet.
EA games: up to 85% off @ Steam
Steam is celebrating the year of the dragon by slicing up to 85% off select Electronic Arts games. It's not the biggest Steam sale we've seen, but the sale includes popular titles like Star Wars Jedi Survivor ($34.99, pictured), Battlefield 2024 ($11.99), and NFS Heat ($3.49).
