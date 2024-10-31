Lowe's early Black Friday sale starts now! Here's 15 deals I'd get on appliances, home decor and more

Who wants to wait till Thanksgiving week to score Black Friday deals? Lowe's Black Friday Buildup sale starts right now. This is a huge chance to score early deals on everything from home decor to appliances with massive discounts.

As part of the sale, Lowe's is taking up to 40% off appliances. Everything from refrigerators to ranges is included in this sale, with popular brands like Samsung, GE and more. The sale even includes our favorite washing machine, the Electrolux LuxCare Front-Load Washer for $848 ($400 off.)

Check out my favorite early Black Friday deals at Lowe's below. Also see our Lowe's promo codes page and the best early Black Friday deals at Target.

Best sales now

Halloween decorations: up to 75% off @ Lowe's

Spooky season is here! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's. Alternatively, buy discounted Halloween decor now and save it for next year.

Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG.

Yummly Digital Probe Bluetooth Compatibility Meat Thermometer: was $99 now $50 @ Lowe's

Yummly made our list of the best meat thermometers. This wireless meat thermometer works in tandem with your phone, so you can set timers, reminders, and keep track of the temperature of your dishes. This is perfect if you're multitasking or making multiple dishes at once.

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon

If you're looking to get into the DeWalt tool ecosystem, this is the cordless drill kit to get. The kit has everything you need to get the job done: a cordless drill, driver kit, two batteries and a charger. Plus, its compact, lightweight design fits into tight areas.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Nourison Aloha Navy Blue Indoor/Outdoor Animal Print Coastal Area Rug: was $210 now $178 @ Lowe's

This rug is a popular purchase at Lowe's, and it's easy to see why. Its cheerful design transforms any living space into a coastal paradise! There's also a slightly cheaper version available with bright orange turtles, but I'm in love with this more subtle navy blue color scheme.

Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set: was $294 now $196 @ Lowe's

This small outdoor dining set is available for more than $90 off the regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy an umbrella separately.

Samsung Over-the-Range Microwave: was $289 now $229 @ Lowe's

This Samsung microwave has a 1.6 cubic foot capacity with 1000-watt power for dependable cooking performance. It even has a handy auto cook function that perfectly heats up your food at the touch of a button.

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $249 @ Lowe's

For those crisp days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $399 @ Lowe's

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to compliment your robot vacuum. As our choice for the best robot mop, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. It’s mapping is accurate and you can request specific rooms to be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review we said this is the "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."

Hisense Air Fry Convection Oven: was $999 now $599 @ Lowe's

Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes.

Ovios 7-piece Patio Set: was $1,247 now $1,028 @ Lowe's

Make your lawn THE place to be with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.