Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live — US to begin this week, UK restocks and latest updates

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders begin in the U.S. on Thursday, April 24. After an eleventh-hour delay, Nintendo confirmed this new date in an official statement, and also announced the console's launch price would remain unchanged at $449; the Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle is still $499.

Over in the U.K., Switch 2 pre-orders have been available since April 8, and the console is quickly selling out across retailers in the region. While there has been some backlash regarding the console's hefty price, it seems many Nintendo fans are still very eager to lock in their Switch 2 pre-order.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was announced in January, before being fully revealed in a dedicated Nintendo Direct in early April. It's set to be one of the biggest tech launches of the year, and while Nintendo has made efforts to fend off scalpers, demand is still expected to outstrip supply.

If you're already sold on the Switch 2, we're here to help you secure a pre-order with the latest stock updates from across the U.S. and U.K. below.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders begin on April 24 in the U.S. at 12 a.m. ET at select retailers. The console will officially release on June 5.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - US listings

PRE-ORDER ON APRIL 24 Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy Best Buy will begin taking Switch 2 pre-orders on April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. Additionally, Best Buy has announced that on June 5 (aka Switch 2 launch day), it will open stores at midnight for pre-order pickups.

REGISTER YOUR INTEREST Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at nintendo.com Nintendo isn't taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders until early May. When they do, you'll need a Nintendo account and a pre-order invitation will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to registrants who have a Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours on the current Switch.

PRE-ORDER ON APRIL 24 Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at GameStop Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders go live at 11 a.m. ET on April 24 at GameStop. The console will be available to pre-order both online and in-store on this date. GameStop will also be holding midnight launch events to celebrate the launch of Nintendo Switch 2.

PRE-ORDER ON APRIL 24 Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Walmart Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer is set to begin taking pre-orders on April 24. Walmart also has a listing for the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle. Walmart is promising launch day delivery if you pre-order before 8 a.m. on June 4.

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Amazon Amazon has yet to launch a Nintendo Switch 2 product page or confirmed any pre-order information as of writing. In the past, the retailer has given priority to its Prime members when restocking hard-to-find consoles. It's still uncertain when they'll launch their Switch 2 product page. In the U.K. Amazon used an invitation system and this approach could be replicated in the U.S.

Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders - US listings

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Mario Kart World: $79 at Walmart Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race and you'll be able to drive anywhere on track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Street Fighter 6: $59 at Walmart Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition will features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches.

Additional retailers: GameStop

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Star-Crossed World: $79 at Walmart An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.

Additional retailers: GameStop

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition: $79 at Walmart The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.

Additional retailers: GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK listings

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo is technically offering the very first Nintendo Switch 2 deal, with a 14p saving on the console. The retailer is now sold out of pre-orders, but restock may be on the way.

IN-STORE ONLY Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at Currys Mobile Currys is bucking the trend and has decided to only take Switch 2 pre-orders in-store, use the link provided to check for your local store.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at GAME UK Dedicated gaming retailer GAME took Switch 2 pre-orders last week but has sold out. The retailer also courted controversy by charging £10 for delivery which seemed excessive.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at Amazon Amazon also opted for an invitation system to distribute its allocation of Switch 2 pre-orders. Invites have been sent out and Amazon U.K. is now sold out of Switch 2 pre-orders, but the retailer does note going follow it's next batch of stock will be sold via the usual method.

PRE-ORDER W/ INVITE Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at My Nintendo Store UK Nintendo itself is taking Switch 2 pre-orders today, but you have to receive an invitation first, and also meet a series of set criteria. Invites have been going out today so check your inbox if you signed up last week.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at Argos Argos is currently taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders after selling out last week. The retailer also has stock of the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for £429.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at very.co.uk Very is another retailer taking fresh Switch 2 pre-orders today. Earlier today, it restocked its selection of bundles with packages starting from £479 and including various accessories such as a 256GB microSD card, Switch Camera, Carrying Case and more.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at EE EE is currently taking Switch 2 pre-orders with a focus on bundles that include various accessories from the Pro controller to an extra set of Joy-Cons. Alternatively, you can pick up the official Switch 2 + Mario Kart bundle.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at John Lewis Both the Switch 2 standalone (£395) and Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle (£429) have sold out at John Lewis. However, the retailer has stock of the Joy-Con 2 Controllers for Switch 2 and Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip.