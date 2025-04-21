Live
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live — US to begin this week, UK restocks and latest updates
Switch 2 pre-orders are confirmed for this week
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders begin in the U.S. on Thursday, April 24. After an eleventh-hour delay, Nintendo confirmed this new date in an official statement, and also announced the console's launch price would remain unchanged at $449; the Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle is still $499.
Over in the U.K., Switch 2 pre-orders have been available since April 8, and the console is quickly selling out across retailers in the region. While there has been some backlash regarding the console's hefty price, it seems many Nintendo fans are still very eager to lock in their Switch 2 pre-order.
The Nintendo Switch 2 was announced in January, before being fully revealed in a dedicated Nintendo Direct in early April. It's set to be one of the biggest tech launches of the year, and while Nintendo has made efforts to fend off scalpers, demand is still expected to outstrip supply.
If you're already sold on the Switch 2, we're here to help you secure a pre-order with the latest stock updates from across the U.S. and U.K. below.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - US quick links
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders begin on April 24 in the U.S. at 12 a.m. ET at select retailers. The console will officially release on June 5.
- Nintendo: check pre-order info
- Walmart: check pre-order info
- Amazon: check pre-order info
- GameStop: check pre-order info
- Dell: check pre-order info
- Best Buy: check pre-order info
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK quick links
- ShopTo: Check stock
- EE Store: Check stock
- Very: Check stock
- Argos: Check stock
- My Nintendo Store: pre-order w/ invitation
- Smyths: Check stock
- Amazon: Check stock
- Currys: In-store only
- John Lewis: Check stock
- GAME: Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - US listings
Best Buy will begin taking Switch 2 pre-orders on April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. Additionally, Best Buy has announced that on June 5 (aka Switch 2 launch day), it will open stores at midnight for pre-order pickups.
Target's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will begin on April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. Target also has a Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle listing page.
Nintendo isn't taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders until early May. When they do, you'll need a Nintendo account and a pre-order invitation will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to registrants who have a Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours on the current Switch.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders go live at 11 a.m. ET on April 24 at GameStop. The console will be available to pre-order both online and in-store on this date. GameStop will also be holding midnight launch events to celebrate the launch of Nintendo Switch 2.
Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer is set to begin taking pre-orders on April 24. Walmart also has a listing for the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle. Walmart is promising launch day delivery if you pre-order before 8 a.m. on June 4.
Amazon has yet to launch a Nintendo Switch 2 product page or confirmed any pre-order information as of writing. In the past, the retailer has given priority to its Prime members when restocking hard-to-find consoles. It's still uncertain when they'll launch their Switch 2 product page. In the U.K. Amazon used an invitation system and this approach could be replicated in the U.S.
Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders - US listings
Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race and you'll be able to drive anywhere on track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition will features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches.
Additional retailers: GameStop
An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.
Additional retailers: GameStop
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.
Additional retailers: GameStop
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK listings
ShopTo is technically offering the very first Nintendo Switch 2 deal, with a 14p saving on the console. The retailer is now sold out of pre-orders, but restock may be on the way.
Currys is bucking the trend and has decided to only take Switch 2 pre-orders in-store, use the link provided to check for your local store.
Dedicated gaming retailer GAME took Switch 2 pre-orders last week but has sold out. The retailer also courted controversy by charging £10 for delivery which seemed excessive.
Amazon also opted for an invitation system to distribute its allocation of Switch 2 pre-orders. Invites have been sent out and Amazon U.K. is now sold out of Switch 2 pre-orders, but the retailer does note going follow it's next batch of stock will be sold via the usual method.
Nintendo itself is taking Switch 2 pre-orders today, but you have to receive an invitation first, and also meet a series of set criteria. Invites have been going out today so check your inbox if you signed up last week.
Argos is currently taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders after selling out last week. The retailer also has stock of the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for £429.
Very is another retailer taking fresh Switch 2 pre-orders today. Earlier today, it restocked its selection of bundles with packages starting from £479 and including various accessories such as a 256GB microSD card, Switch Camera, Carrying Case and more.
EE is currently taking Switch 2 pre-orders with a focus on bundles that include various accessories from the Pro controller to an extra set of Joy-Cons. Alternatively, you can pick up the official Switch 2 + Mario Kart bundle.
Both the Switch 2 standalone (£395) and Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle (£429) have sold out at John Lewis. However, the retailer has stock of the Joy-Con 2 Controllers for Switch 2 and Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip.
Entertainment Editor with five-plus years of experience tracking console pre-orders and restocks. I successfully secured my Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order earlier this month, and I'm here to help you get yours.
LIVE: Latest Updates
When will Switch 2 pre-orders begin?
So, now that we have a fresh date for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the U.S., the big question is when retailers will begin taking pre-orders on Thursday, April 24.
Fortunately, a few retailers have already confirmed when they will open the pre-order floodgates. Target and Walmart are all set to take Switch 2 orders from 12 a.m. ET (aka midnight), so you might want to load up on coffee ahead of time because it could be a long night of refreshing retailer listing pages.
Meanwhile, if you value your sleep, GameStop will be taking Switch 2 pre-orders from 11 a.m. ET. The gaming retailer will also be taking in-store pre-orders, so check the opening time of your nearest GameStop location for further details.
As of yet, Best Buy hasn't confirmed when it will begin taking Switch 2 pre-orders on April 26, and curiously, Amazon hasn't even launched a Switch 2 listing page so we can't say for certain it will be stocking the console (though Amazon U.K. did take Switch 2 pre-orders already, so I expect we will see Switch 2 in the U.S. too).
But it's not all good Switch 2 news
While we were delighted to get a new Switch 2 pre-order date last week (again, that's on April 24!), and also confirmation that the console will still launch on June 5 for $449, Nintendo's announcement did come with some less welcome news.
It's been confirmed that several Switch 2 accessories will be getting a price hike to due to changes in market conditions." The increases include the Switch 2 Pro Controller jumping from $79 to $84, and a set of Joy-Con 2 also increasing by $5.
You can read the full list of accessories and their new prices down below, and also be aware that these might not be the last price hikes. Nintendo also noted, "Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions." So, further increases could happen.
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - $84.99 (was $79.99)
- Joy-Con 2 Pair - $94.99 (was $89.99)
- Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip - $39.99 (was $34.99)
- Joy-Con 2 Strap - $13.99 (was $12.99)
- Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set - $24.99 (was $19.99)
- Nintendo Switch 2 Camera - $54.99 (was $49.99)
- Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set - $119.99 (was $109.99)
- Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector - $39.99 (was $34.99)
- Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case - $84.99 (was $79)
- Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter - $34.99 (was $29.99)
- Samsung microSD Express Card (256GB) - $59.99 (unchanged)
ICYMI: We have a new Switch 2 pre-order date
If you're just getting up to the speed with the Switch 2 pre-order situation right now (where have you been all month?), the console was initially supposed to be made available to reverse in the U.S on April 9, but this date was delayed unexpectedly with Nintendo citing a need to assess the impact of Trump's tariffs.
While U.S. Nintendo fans have been sweating that this delay could result in an increased launch price, or even a delay to the console's launch on June 5, last Friday (April 18), Nintendo confirmed Switch 2 pre-orders go live in the U.S. on Thursday, April 26 via a handy blog post on it's official website.
Even better, it's also been confirmed that Switch 2 won't be getting a launch day price increase (though the big-N doesn't rule out future price hikes). For now, Switch 2 is sticking to its $449 standalone price and $449 with Mario Kart game.
It's going to be a BIG week
Welcome! It's set to be a big week for Nintendo fans as the Japanese gaming giant's hotly anticipated new console, the Switch 2, will at long last be made available to pre-order in the U.S. following a delay to it's initially announced date.
In this live blog, I'll be on hand to track all the latest pre-order listings and bring you any breaking Switch 2 news as well. I'll even be sharing some of my top tips to help you lock in your new console when the pre-order event begins on April 26.
Plus for those in the U.K., I'm keeping a close eye out for any restocks of the Switch 2 across major retailers. Just in case you missed the boat earlier this month.