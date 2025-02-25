Huge Lowe’s sale is live from $3 — 15 deals I’d get for my own home
Check out the items I’d buy from Lowe’s latest sale
Lowe’s latest sale makes for a perfect opportunity to refresh your home. If you’re looking for appliances, furniture, smart home tech or anything in between, I have you covered with these awesome Lowe’s deals.
Right now Lowe’s is taking up to 45% off vanities, so you can elevate the look of your bedroom or bathroom while adding extra storage space. Plus, there’s up to 35% off home appliances up for grabs, including on big brands like Samsung, Whirlpool and GE.
There are plenty more great deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see all my favorites. Plus, check out the Lego deals I’d buy from $7 in Amazon’s sale and see this Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal at Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop all deals at Lowe's
- Winter maintenance tools: deals from $3
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
- Vanities & Vanity Toppers: up to 45% off
- Ring Stick Up Cam Pro (Battery): was $179 now $89
- Blink Outdoor 4 (five-pack): was $399 now $199
- Nuu Garden Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $219
- Maytag Pet Pro Electric Dryer: was $1,299 now $808
- Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower: was $1,499 now $899
- Bosch 500 Series 24" Dishwasher: was $1,149 now $1,029
- Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer: was $1,699 now $1,149
Best Lowe's Deals
Winter maintenance tools: deals from $3 @ Lowe's
Winter weather is in effect in many parts of the country. That's why being prepared is essential. From shovels and scrapers to snow blowers and generators, Lowe's has tons of great deals to keep you ready and safe from inclement weather like snow, ice and rain. For instance, you can snag this plastic ice scraper for just $3.
Vanities & Vanity Toppers: up to 45% off @ Lowe's
If you're looking to elevate your bathroom, Lowe's is taking up to 45% off a range of vanities and vanity toppers. This is a great way to add both storage and style.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.
This weatherproof, wireless Ring camera has pro-level features. The biggest is 3D motion detection which uses radar to verify motion events and cut down false alerts. It also features Ring's Bird's Eye View feature which animates someone's path on an aerial map of your home. That way you can see where they came from and where they went after they approached. It even comes equipped with color night vision and a built-in spotlight, which is impressive for an option under $100.
From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base and is simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table.
What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. You can currently save $200 on this package that offers whole-home coverage.
For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention creating a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.
The best robot mop we've tested is on sale. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works in tandem with the Roomba S9 and i7 — once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.
Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.
Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes.
The Maytag Pet Pro is our current choice for the best clothes dryer. Our MayTag Smart Pet Pro Washer and Dryer review determined that this is a great choice whether you have pets or not, because of its powerful, yet quiet, drying performance. It's also Alexa- and Google Assistant compatible.
If you have a fairly large lawn, the Worx Landroid L is for you. It's designed to cut up to a 1/2 acre and uses special technology to let it navigate through narrow paths. It sports a brushless motor, which Worx claims will allow it to run 50% longer than mowers with brushed motors. It also has a floating blade disc that raises automatically so that it won’t get trapped or stuck when it encounters bumpy parts of your lawn.
Make your lawn the place to be with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.
This Bosch 500 Series model is our current choice for the best dishwasher overall. It provides excellent cleaning performance, with three racks and plenty of space for your cutlery and cooking tools. It also runs extremely quietly and can be controlled remotely via the HomeConnect app.
If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool that's slashed by nearly $500. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
