Hallmark movies and shows are leaving Peacock — so make it Christmas in spring before it’s too late

Peacock subscribers hoping to indulge in a sweet Hallmark movie this summer and cozy up with a Hallmark Christmas movie over the winter are in for a rude awakening.

According to TVLine, Hallmark is officially pulling its movies and shows from the NBCUniversal streamer on May 1. That means you’ve got just a few more days to binge "When Calls the Heart", "Chesapeake Shores" and a holiday movie or two.

This move marks the end of a content-sharing agreement that launched back in 2022, when Hallmark struck a deal to bring its TV channels Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama to Peacock’s live TV hub.

It also brought on-demand options for some of its movies and shows, as well. Now, Hallmark will instead bring that content to its own streaming platform called Hallmark Plus.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Hallmark Plus is yet another entry on a seemingly never-ending list of streaming platforms attached to existing networks (see: AMC Plus). It costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year and includes on-demand access to Hallmark's entire catalog. That includes new episodes of its originals, which are available one day after airing.

There are also optional perks with subscriptions, like a $5 monthly coupon for Hallmark Gold Crown stores, free eCards and one custom greeting card a month.

If you're interested in Hallmark Plus, you can try it today with a free seven-day trial. It appears to be open to everyone right now, but if you don't want to continue paying $7.99 monthly after it ends, be sure to remember to cancel.

So if Hallmark marathons are your comfort watch, it might be time to consider yet another subscription. Or at least get in one last viewing of "One Royal Holiday" again while you still can on Peacock.