Hurry! This one tool will banish weeds from your yard — and its 50% off right now

Any gardener will know that however much you try to prevent weeds, they have a way of coming back. Right now you can ease the chore, and make a decent saving at the same time, because this long-handled Weed Puller from Papa’s Tools is currently reduced by 51% at Amazon — bringing it down to just $24.



It’s hard to resist a deal that takes the strain out of removing garden weeds. It's one bargain I'll be adding to my shopping cart.

Papa's Tools Weed Puller: was $48 now $24 at Amazon This long-handled weeder allows you to easily target weeds in your yard without strain. And while lifting the weeds you can eject them by pressing a release mechanism with your foot. The weeder features a heavy-duty 4-claw steel head and is built to last.

Although there are other ways to banish weeds from your lawn without causing harm, one hard and fast method is to remove them manually. While I don’t enjoy getting down on my hands and knees to remove the critters, especially if they are tucked away at the back of a flower or vegetable bed, I’m happy to share with you my top find on a tool that allows you to remove weeds whilst still standing up.

That recommendation is just made easier with the amount of discount on offer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Papa’s Tools Weed Puller stands 44 inches proud, allowing you to remove weeds without reaching or bending low to the ground, saving your knees and back from any aches and pains associated with lawn care.

It features a steel head with four claws and is designed to remove weeds from lawns, beds, driveways, gravel areas and walkways, without bending, pulling or kneeling.

For ease of use, it also features a dual weed eject mechanism, giving you flexibility to either remove the weeds from the tool by hand, or release them using a mechanism controlled by your foot.

The Weed Puller also has an attractive appeal with the addition of an authentic bamboo handle that gives it a natural aesthetic, so it will never look out of place in your yard.