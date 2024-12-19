Last-minute laptop sale at Antonline — save on Asus, Lenovo and more

It's the last weekend before Christmas and if you're still shopping for deals, you're in luck. Antonine has multiple laptops on sale right now and many of them can ship in time for the holidays — if you act fast.

One of my favorite deals has the Microsoft Surface Laptop Copilot+ on sale for $899. That's $300 off and one of the best discounts I've seen on this powerful laptop. Below I've rounded up some of the best deals you can get right now. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the weekend's best Christmas deals.

Best deals

Lenovo LOQ 15: was $699 now $499 at antonline A great price for a capable laptop with mid-range gaming potential, this Core i5-toting Lenovo has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with an NVIDIA GeForce 2050. It's not the most powerful machine, but for $499 you'll get a decent rig for casual gaming.

Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $699 now $499 at antonline The Lenovo Legion Go is on the higher end of PC gaming handheld tech, which makes its lower price even more stunning. On top, you’ve got that gorgeous 8.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and those detachable controllers (plus built-in kickstand) for quick multiplayer action. Whereas inside, you’ll find that powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $899 at antonline The new Surface Laptop is a powerful machine. The model on sale features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. You also get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30-day trial.

Acer Swift 14 AI: was $1,299 now $1,079 at antonline If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 14 AI stands triumphant. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we said the Editor's Choice machine is a great choice for those after a worthwhile Windows notebook that offers the benefits of Copilot. It packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen IPS display, Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.