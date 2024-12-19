Last-minute laptop sale at Antonline — save on Asus, Lenovo and more
Plus, get $300 off the epic Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC
It's the last weekend before Christmas and if you're still shopping for deals, you're in luck. Antonine has multiple laptops on sale right now and many of them can ship in time for the holidays — if you act fast.
One of my favorite deals has the Microsoft Surface Laptop Copilot+ on sale for $899. That's $300 off and one of the best discounts I've seen on this powerful laptop. Below I've rounded up some of the best deals you can get right now. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the weekend's best Christmas deals.
Quick Links
- shop the entire holiday sale at Antonline
- Lenovo LOQ 15: was $699 now $499
- Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $699 now $499
- Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $899
- Acer Swift AI: was $1,299 now $1,079
- Asus TUF Gaming 16: was $1,899 now $1,599
Best deals
A great price for a capable laptop with mid-range gaming potential, this Core i5-toting Lenovo has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with an NVIDIA GeForce 2050. It's not the most powerful machine, but for $499 you'll get a decent rig for casual gaming.
The Lenovo Legion Go is on the higher end of PC gaming handheld tech, which makes its lower price even more stunning. On top, you’ve got that gorgeous 8.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and those detachable controllers (plus built-in kickstand) for quick multiplayer action. Whereas inside, you’ll find that powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
The new Surface Laptop is a powerful machine. The model on sale features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. You also get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30-day trial.
If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 14 AI stands triumphant. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we said the Editor's Choice machine is a great choice for those after a worthwhile Windows notebook that offers the benefits of Copilot. It packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen IPS display, Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.
If you're looking for power and portability — this is your machine. The TUF Gaming 16 is thin, small and lightweight — packing an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's $300 off right now.
