I use this tech every day and it's all on sale for Prime Day — iPads, earbuds, smartwatches and more

Prime Day is a chance to score deals on all the latest tech. Whether it's iPads, wireless earbuds, smartwatches or much, much more, there are tons of deals to be found. And that's good, considering how much tech we use now in our daily lives.

So this Prime Day, instead of scouring the internet for new tech — though I did still buy a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34 — I decided to put together a list of tech that I already own, use and love, and then hunted down the best prices for you. Here are the 13 best tech deals I've found this Prime Day on things I use every day.

Malcolm's 13 best Prime Day tech deals

Apple iPad (10th gen): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The entry-level iPad model is no slouch. With a sleek new 10.9-inch full-screen display, Touch ID in the power button and a USB-C charging port, there's a lot to love about it. Plus, you get 64GB of storage, 12MP front and rear cameras, and the power of the A14 Bionic chipset. It even converted me, a loyal Android user. Get it now before it returns to full price.

Amazon Kindle: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon

I reviewed the Amazon Kindle (2022) and still use it for my bedtime reading. This latest model has 16GB of storage and a bright, crisp, front-lit display. If it was waterproof it'd be perfect, but even now it's still the Kindle I recommend to most.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $228 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best wireless earbuds on the market. They're also one of two sets of earbuds I use regularly. I agree with our Sony WF-1000XM5 review — these are light, the fit is comfortable and the sound quality is excellent. Getting them while they're 24% off for Prime Day is a no-brainer.

Jabra Elite 10: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

Full disclosure: I don't actually use these earbuds. I use the Elite 7 Pro and, unfortunately, you can't buy those anymore. But I love my Jabra earbuds and stand by our audio team's review of the stellar Elite 10 earbuds. While the sound quality on the Sony earbuds is better, I often find myself reaching for the Jabra earbuds more.

Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm models. I opted for the larger 44mm watch face, but either option works. I wear this almost constantly, only taking it off to shower and a quick charge daily while I'm sitting on the couch. It's sleek, comfortable, has tons of apps and features and can handle wear and tear. Check out our Galaxy Watch 6 review for the full scoop, but trust me when I say this is my favorite smartwatch yet.

Braun Series 9 electric shaver: was $299 now $219

I was always a safety razor guy, but I switched to the Braun Series 9 electric shaver and I'll never go back. It gives me a smooth shave with no razor burn and cleans and charges itself when I'm not using it. I use the Series 9 Sport, but that's a Costco-exclusive model. For those that aren't Costco members, the Braun Series 9 9370cc will give you the same performance and it's currently $80 for Prime Day.

Oral-B Pro 1000 electric toothbrush: was $69 now $47 @ Amazon

COUPON NEEDED I've used manual toothbrushes and had a dalliance with a Quip electric toothbrush. But this Oral-B electric toothbrush is the best I've used and my dentist recommends it. It leaves you feeling clean, tells you when you're brushing too hard and when to switch quadrants while brushing and comes with a charging stand. Just remember to apply the $1.95 coupon to get it at the cheapest price.

Samsung 50" Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,297 now $897 @ Amazon

We have this in our living room and my wife loves its art-like look and feel when it's off. I love that it also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, an auto gaming mode, and other features you'd expect from a high-end TV. You'll love that it's 31% off for Prime Day.

Razer Kishi V2: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

I love the Razer Kishi V2. It turns my phone into a mobile gaming machine and feels good to use. It fits most newer phones and comes with a ton of features that make it a great gamepad in general, including programmable macros. Don't pass on this must-have gaming accessory when it's $40 off for Prime Day

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

This smart home hub works with my Google Home devices and as a video display for my doorbell. I can even watch YouTube TV on it. At this price, it's worth your money if you have any Google or Nest smart home devices.

Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat: was $249 now $169 @ Best Buy

I never thought I'd be a smart thermostat fan, but I have to say — I love my Nest thermostat. Not only does it allow me to control my home's temperature from my phone, but it even helps me save on my electric bill.

eufy Spaceview Baby Monitor: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

As a new father, I'm constantly learning. One of the things I've learned? Video baby monitors are a lifesaver. My favorite thing about this one is that it's not on your Wi-Fi network, so you're the only one who can see if your baby woke up or if you can manage another five minutes of sleep.