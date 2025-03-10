Hurry! The epic LG C4 OLED TV just got a huge price cut at Amazon
One of LG's most popular TVs has a huge discount
LG offers some of the best OLED TVs you can buy and the LG C4 OLED is probably the best option for anyone wanting a great TV for movie nights or gaming.
Right now, Amazon is cutting prices on this exact model down to some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. You can grab the LG 42-inch C4 4K OLED TV for $896 at Amazon. If you've got a little more space to play with and want something bigger, you can opt for the 65-inch C4 4K OLED TV for $1,496 at Amazon.
- LG C4 OLED 4K TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
LG C4 4K OLED TV Sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.
42" for $896
55" for $1,196
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
It's hard to argue with just how good of a TV the LG C4 is. That's why it comes recommended not just on our list of the best gaming TVs you can buy but also the best OLED TVs in general.
This set delivers amazing colors, contrast and brightness in just about any situation and with any kind of content. There's blistering performance through LG's A9 processor which means support for Dolby Vision and HDR10/HLG on the 120Hz panel. It's also got support for Apple AirPlay 2 and built-in Amazon Alexa.
Of course if you want to kick back with a movie or one of the latest TV shows from Netflix, this TV will do the business — but if you're a gamer, things get even better. The LG C4 OLED is one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. Here's what happened when my colleague Ryan Epps used it as a replacement for his PC monitor. The words "never going back" were mentioned.
If you're more of the console persuasion, then you can take advantage of LG's Game Optimizer features which gets you down to a super low lag time of 9.2ms.
Because absolutely nothing is perfect, we discovered during our review of the set that the audio quality is behind the likes of the Sony Bravia 8 OLED. There's also no ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K TV broadcasts or support for HDR10+.
Despite those niggles, I really can't argue with the discounts on offer here and it just makes this TV set even more of a must-have for your next movie night or gaming session.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jeff is UK Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide looking after the day-to-day output of the site’s British contingent. Rising early and heading straight for the coffee machine, Jeff loves nothing more than dialling into the zeitgeist of the day’s tech news.
A tech journalist for over a decade, he’s travelled the world testing any gadget he can get his hands on. Jeff has a keen interest in fitness and wearables as well as the latest tablets and laptops. A lapsed gamer, he fondly remembers the days when problems were solved by taking out the cartridge and blowing away the dust.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
March Madness TV deals are live — 11 big-screen TV sales I'd shop from $348
Anthropologie spring sale takes 30% off furniture and decor — 11 deals I'm shopping for my home