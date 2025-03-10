Hurry! The epic LG C4 OLED TV just got a huge price cut at Amazon

LG offers some of the best OLED TVs you can buy and the LG C4 OLED is probably the best option for anyone wanting a great TV for movie nights or gaming.

Right now, Amazon is cutting prices on this exact model down to some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. You can grab the LG 42-inch C4 4K OLED TV for $896 at Amazon. If you've got a little more space to play with and want something bigger, you can opt for the 65-inch C4 4K OLED TV for $1,496 at Amazon.

LG C4 OLED 4K TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon

It's hard to argue with just how good of a TV the LG C4 is. That's why it comes recommended not just on our list of the best gaming TVs you can buy but also the best OLED TVs in general.

This set delivers amazing colors, contrast and brightness in just about any situation and with any kind of content. There's blistering performance through LG's A9 processor which means support for Dolby Vision and HDR10/HLG on the 120Hz panel. It's also got support for Apple AirPlay 2 and built-in Amazon Alexa.

Of course if you want to kick back with a movie or one of the latest TV shows from Netflix, this TV will do the business — but if you're a gamer, things get even better. The LG C4 OLED is one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. Here's what happened when my colleague Ryan Epps used it as a replacement for his PC monitor. The words "never going back" were mentioned.

If you're more of the console persuasion, then you can take advantage of LG's Game Optimizer features which gets you down to a super low lag time of 9.2ms.

Because absolutely nothing is perfect, we discovered during our review of the set that the audio quality is behind the likes of the Sony Bravia 8 OLED. There's also no ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K TV broadcasts or support for HDR10+.

Despite those niggles, I really can't argue with the discounts on offer here and it just makes this TV set even more of a must-have for your next movie night or gaming session.