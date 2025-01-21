Hurry! Multiple OLED TVs are on sale from $599 right now: 5 deals I recommend
Massive savings on OLED TVs at Amazon, Best Buy and more
OLED TVs are notorious for being expensive. While there's definitely some truth to that, they're not always expensive. OLED TV deals can be found throughout the year and with Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner, retailers are offering some pretty epic deals right now.
In fact, OLED prices are lower now than they were during most of December. For example, right now Best Buy has OLED TVs on sale from $599. Other retailers like Amazon and Walmart are offering similar deals. If I were to pick one deal that stands out the most, Amazon has the Samsung 65-inch S85D 4K OLED TV on sale for $997. That's almost 50% off and the lowest price I've ever seen for any 65-inch Samsung OLED.
Below I've rounded up all of today's best OLED TV sales. For more discounts, also check out my roundup of the best Super Bowl TV deals right now.
Best OLED TV sales
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2024. This 48-inch version of the B4 is currently sitting at the lowest price I've seen all year for an OLED TV — a perfect fit for someone looking for a smaller-sized OLED. The B4 doesn't get as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but it nevertheless showcases the benefits of OLED technology. You're also landing plenty of gaming features for your troubles, too, including VRR, ALLM, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz across all four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.
It's no longer LG's flagship, but the LG C3 is still one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy and cheaper than the newer C4. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Keep in mind that smaller sizes are coming in and out of stock.
48" for $969
55" for $1,195
65" for $1,196 Price Drop!
77" for $1,796
83" for $3,246
Samsung's mid-range OLED in 2024 was the impressive S90D. In addition to its incredible picture quality, the S90D is a gaming beast. You're getting all of the standard gaming features for a TV of this caliber (VRR, FreeSync, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz/144Hz), as well as access to the brand's cloud gaming platform, Samsung Gaming Hub. Multiple sizes are on sale, so I also recommend the 55-inch model for $1,197.
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. Though at the bottom at Samsung's 2024 TV lineup, the S85D OLED TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
Price check: $997 @ Walmart | $999 @ Best Buy
