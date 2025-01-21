Hurry! Multiple OLED TVs are on sale from $599 right now: 5 deals I recommend

OLED TVs are notorious for being expensive. While there's definitely some truth to that, they're not always expensive. OLED TV deals can be found throughout the year and with Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner, retailers are offering some pretty epic deals right now.

In fact, OLED prices are lower now than they were during most of December. For example, right now Best Buy has OLED TVs on sale from $599. Other retailers like Amazon and Walmart are offering similar deals. If I were to pick one deal that stands out the most, Amazon has the Samsung 65-inch S85D 4K OLED TV on sale for $997. That's almost 50% off and the lowest price I've ever seen for any 65-inch Samsung OLED.

Below I've rounded up all of today's best OLED TV sales. For more discounts, also check out my roundup of the best Super Bowl TV deals right now.

Best OLED TV sales

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2024. This 48-inch version of the B4 is currently sitting at the lowest price I've seen all year for an OLED TV — a perfect fit for someone looking for a smaller-sized OLED. The B4 doesn't get as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but it nevertheless showcases the benefits of OLED technology. You're also landing plenty of gaming features for your troubles, too, including VRR, ALLM, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz across all four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 55" B3 OLED TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.