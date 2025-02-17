Hurry! Grab the iMac M4 for $150 less this Presidents' Day

To mark Presidents' Day, we've seen some impressive discounts on some of Apple's finest hardware, like the Apple Watch sale at Amazon. And while we're always seriously happy to see any savings on an Apple product, we're even more elated to see a discount on Apple's latest all-in-one computer, the iMac M4.

Right now you can get the Apple iMac M4 for just $1,149 at Amazon. And, if you're partial to the blue colorway, you'll even save yourself an extra $5. You'll notice it's on sale for $1,194, but if you check the box for the added coupon, you'll get that extra $44 off on top. A most excellent saving and one of the best we've seen on this model.

Apple 2024 iMac M4: was $1,299 now $1,149 at Amazon In our iMac M4 review, we gave the Editor's Choice all-in-one four stars for delivering better performance than any iMac to date. And right now, it's the lowest price we've even seen it with an impressive $150 off. If you're looking for a new desktop, or an upgrade on your old one, this excellent saving will bring the power of M4 to your home for less.

In our iMac M4 review, our Senior Computing Editor Alex Wawro praised it for being, "an updated version of one of the best all-in-ones on the market." And right now, this updated version is available for just $1149 at Amazon.

Feature-wise, it's powered by the that speeds up the machine for even the most basic of tasks, as well as supporting all of the new Apple Intelligence features. The package on offer on Amazon also includes the 24-inch Retina display, 16GB unified memory, and 256GB SSD.

As an all-in-one-desktop, it's a great space saver while also being an incredibly powerful machine. Alex adds, "I think these upgrades are great and help make an already great PC even better, cementing its place among the best all-in-ones and making it one of the best computers you can buy for families."

So, while the silver, green, and pink are all down to just $1149, you can also get the blue for just $1144. It's up to you, but we'd hurry as deals like these don't stick around forever — especially when they're this good. And don't forget, there's even more discounts to be enjoyed by checking out our Amazon Presidents' Day deals live coverage.