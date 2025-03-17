Huge Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' restock — shop my 11 top picks from $19 now

One of the best ways to breathe new life back into your health and fitness resolutions is to spruce up your workout wardrobe with fresh pieces, and there’s no better place to start than Lululemon. While Lululemon gear tends to be quite pricey at full cost, I highly recommend checking out the ‘We Made Too Much’ section regularly to find great discounts on popular pieces.

Luckily, Lululemon just restocked the section with a plethora of cozy activewear. One of my favorite picks is on a beautiful Lightweight Running Jacket on sale for just $69 that I’d definitely wear outside of working out, too. Or, if you’ve been wanting to try out a pair of Lululemon leggings, snag a pair of Align High-Rise leggings starting at $49.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so make sure you take a look at all the different color options in your size to find the best offer. You can shop the entire Lululemon ‘We Made Too Much’ sale from just $9, or scroll on to see which 11 items caught my eye.

Women

Lululemon Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew: was $118 now $59 at lululemon (US) An oversized cropped sweatshirt is one of those versatile pieces that can function as a casual top on a low-key night out, as a temporary cover between the gym and your home, or as a loungewear piece for relaxing on the couch. This Lululemon favorite is equipped with Softstreme fabric that’s incredibly smooth and comfortably stretchy.

Lululemon Lightweight Running Jacket: was $128 now $69 at lululemon (US) I’m obsessed with this sleek running jacket, even though I probably wouldn’t be wearing it on a run. It’s made with sweat-wicking, quick-drying, stretchy fabric and UPF 40+ UV protection in specific areas, and there are two front pockets to stash your essentials while you’re away from home.

Lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger: was $98 now $69 at lululemon (US) These joggers are meant for casual use, but with Lycra fibers adding stretch and sweat-wicking Coolmax fabric keeping things breezy, I’d wear them to a yoga or pilates class. There are two front hand pockets with hidden zipper pockets and a card sleeve to store your phone, credit cards, keys, and more, and an adjustable waistband drawcord to cinch the fit.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Legging: was $98 now $69 at lululemon (US) There’s a reason so many dupes exist online for Lululemon leggings, and rarely do any of them come close. That’s thanks to the proprietary fabric blend the company uses that just can’t be beat. And right now, you can snag a pair of your own Lululemon leggings at nearly $30 off.

Lululemon Mid-Rise Lightweight Jogger: was $148 now $99 at lululemon (US) For anyone who’s not a fan of tight-fitting pants during workouts, check out these roomy joggers with a relaxed fit. They’re equipped with an adjustable waistband drawcord and cinchable hems, a lightweight, water-repellent fabric, and zippered hand pockets with a sneaky sleeve to stash cards.

Men

Lululemon Soft Jersey Half-Zip: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US) Athleisure apparel isn’t just for cozy, low-intensity workouts. Soft clothes like this jersey half-zip are an essential addition to your wardrobe for lazing around on off days. This half-zip’s jersey fabric is stretchy and breathable on the outside, and it’s equipped with a soft brushed interior for boosted comfort.