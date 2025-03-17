Huge Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' restock — shop my 11 top picks from $19 now
Snag popular Lululemon workout apparel at great prices
One of the best ways to breathe new life back into your health and fitness resolutions is to spruce up your workout wardrobe with fresh pieces, and there’s no better place to start than Lululemon. While Lululemon gear tends to be quite pricey at full cost, I highly recommend checking out the ‘We Made Too Much’ section regularly to find great discounts on popular pieces.
Luckily, Lululemon just restocked the section with a plethora of cozy activewear. One of my favorite picks is on a beautiful Lightweight Running Jacket on sale for just $69 that I’d definitely wear outside of working out, too. Or, if you’ve been wanting to try out a pair of Lululemon leggings, snag a pair of Align High-Rise leggings starting at $49.
Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so make sure you take a look at all the different color options in your size to find the best offer. You can shop the entire Lululemon ‘We Made Too Much’ sale from just $9, or scroll on to see which 11 items caught my eye.
Quick Links
- shop Lululemon’s entire ‘We Made Too Much’ section from $9
- Lululemon Essential Tank Top Pleated: was $58 now $19
- Lululemon Fast and Free Lined 6” Short: was $88 now $39
- Lululemon Soft Jersey Half-Zip: was $98 now $49
- Lululemon Soft Jersey Tapered Pant: was $98 now $49
- Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve: was $88 now $59
- Lululemon Softstreme Oversized Cropped Crew: was $118 now $59
- Lululemon Lightweight Running Jacket: was $128 now $69
- Lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger: was $98 now $69
- Lululemon Align High-Rise Legging: was $98 now $69
- Lululemon Strongfeel Training Shoe: was $128 now $79
- Lululemon Mid-Rise Lightweight Jogger: was $148 now $99
Women
The ‘We Made Too Much’ section is one of the best ways to get high-quality basics from Lululemon at an affordable price, like this stretchy tank. It’s comfortably flowy and features sweat-wicking fabric, making it an ideal pick for yoga lovers.
An oversized cropped sweatshirt is one of those versatile pieces that can function as a casual top on a low-key night out, as a temporary cover between the gym and your home, or as a loungewear piece for relaxing on the couch. This Lululemon favorite is equipped with Softstreme fabric that’s incredibly smooth and comfortably stretchy.
I’m obsessed with this sleek running jacket, even though I probably wouldn’t be wearing it on a run. It’s made with sweat-wicking, quick-drying, stretchy fabric and UPF 40+ UV protection in specific areas, and there are two front pockets to stash your essentials while you’re away from home.
These joggers are meant for casual use, but with Lycra fibers adding stretch and sweat-wicking Coolmax fabric keeping things breezy, I’d wear them to a yoga or pilates class. There are two front hand pockets with hidden zipper pockets and a card sleeve to store your phone, credit cards, keys, and more, and an adjustable waistband drawcord to cinch the fit.
There’s a reason so many dupes exist online for Lululemon leggings, and rarely do any of them come close. That’s thanks to the proprietary fabric blend the company uses that just can’t be beat. And right now, you can snag a pair of your own Lululemon leggings at nearly $30 off.
If you’re in need of a versatile workout shoe, look no further. With a supportive upper, low-profile cushioning, and multi-directional traction, these shoes are a fantastic pick for any bodyweight exercise, simple walks, and quick gym workouts.
For anyone who’s not a fan of tight-fitting pants during workouts, check out these roomy joggers with a relaxed fit. They’re equipped with an adjustable waistband drawcord and cinchable hems, a lightweight, water-repellent fabric, and zippered hand pockets with a sneaky sleeve to stash cards.
Men
If you’re looking to set new personal running bests in 2025, these lightweight shorts will help you do it. They’re designed for running, with perforated fabric that’s sweat-wicking and quick-drying, flat-locked seams to reduce chafing, and even a built-in pocket for your phone.
Athleisure apparel isn’t just for cozy, low-intensity workouts. Soft clothes like this jersey half-zip are an essential addition to your wardrobe for lazing around on off days. This half-zip’s jersey fabric is stretchy and breathable on the outside, and it’s equipped with a soft brushed interior for boosted comfort.
These probably won’t be your go-to pants for intense workouts or long runs, but for going to a movie or attending family game night, they’re perfect. They’re made with a jersey fabric that’s soft on the inside, yet lightweight and breathable—the best of both worlds.
The Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt is engineered specifically for running and training enthusiasts. Featuring minimal seams to minimize chafing and enhanced with elastane for superior stretch and shape retention, this shirt offers excellent comfort and durability.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with 4 years of experience across multiple outlets, including How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and of course, Tom's Guide. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Huge spring Asics sale from $49 — 11 running shoe deals I'd shop now
Best weekend deals under $50 — 21 budget items I'm adding to my cart now