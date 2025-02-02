Huge Lowe’s weekend sale live from $5 — 17 deals I’d shop now

Hoping to get some work done around the house this weekend? Lowe's has you covered. The retailer is currently hosting its My Lowe's Rewards Week with up to 40% off hundreds of items from now until February 5th.

But here's the catch — you have to sign up to be a My Lowe's rewards member in order to shop the epic sales. Aside from the member deals, there's tons of other great discounts at Lowe's that anyone can take advantage of. For instance, you can score up to 35% off the latest and greatest home appliances.

Keep scrolling to see my top picks from the current Lowe's sale. Plus, check out our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals and Valentine's Day gifts.

Best Lowe's Deals

My Lowe's Rewards Week: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

From now through February 5th, Lowe's Loyalty Members can save up to 40% off hundreds of items both in-store and online. From tools and paint to appliances and bathroom fixtures, save big on everything you need for your next home improvement project at Lowe's. Sign up to become a member today!

Winter maintenance tools: deals from $3 @ Lowe's

Winter weather is in full effect in many parts of the country. That's why being prepared is essential. From shovels and scrapers to snow blowers and generators, Lowe's has tons of great deals to keep you ready and safe from inclement weather like snow, ice and rain. For instance, you can snag this plastic ice scraper for just $3.

Valentine's Day gifts: deals from $5 @ Lowe's

Did you know that Lowe's can also be your one-stop shop for Valentine's Day gifts? From Kobalt tools to Stanley cups (and even Carhartt apparel), Lowe's has a section dedicated to finding the perfect gifts that will win the hearts of your loved ones.

Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

Hoping to get your spaces organized in 2025? Don't worry — Lowe's has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at Lowe's.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Battery: was $179 now $89 at Lowe's Ring's Pro indoor and outdoor camera has 3D motion detection for higher accuracy and Bird's Eye View to more precisely track a subject's path. Its HDR video is sharper and has more vibrant colors to show more detail in shadows or really bright spots.

Coswar Tabletop Propane Gas Fire Pit Table: was $181 now $154 at Lowe's From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base and is simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table.

allen + roth Single Sink Bathroom Vanity: was $599 now $199 at Lowe's This vanity from allen + roth is the perfect addition to your bathroom renovation. An ideal size for powder rooms or small bathrooms, it packs plenty of storage into a compact design thanks to a 2-door cabinet, adjustable interior shelf and a bottom drawer. Plus, you can't beat $400 in savings.

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $219 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

Amana 3.5-cu ft Agitator Top-Load Washer: was $629 now $478 at Lowe's Looking for a washing machine that won't break your budget? This Amana top-loader has a modest capacity, but excellent features like a dual action agitator, porcelain tub, and a Late Lid Lock that gives you extra time to throw in any missed items before the Spin Cycle starts.

Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $729 at Lowe's This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.

LG Top-Control Smart Dishwasher: was $1,299 now $899 at Lowe's Investing in a top-of-the-line dishwasher can save you loads of cleanup time in the kitchen. Right now, Lowe's is knocking $400 off this smart LG dishwasher, equipped with powerful QuadWash Pro tech featuring high-pressure jets that spray from multiple angles and speedy Dynamic Heat Dry tech for more complete drying. You can monitor the dishwasher remotely via LG's ThinQ app to see everyday usage notifications and important maintenance alerts.

Whirlpool Top Load Washer: was $1,399 now $998 at Lowe's This Whirlpool top-load washer is the first with a 2-in-1 removable agitator. What that means is that you can remove the agitator when you need more space (such as when washing bulky loads like a comforter) and place it back in when doing everyday laundry. The smart washer also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can use its mobile app to remotely monitor your laundry.

Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer: was $1,699 now $1,149 at Lowe's If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool that's slashed by nearly $500. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.

Samsung Stackable Front-Load Washer/Dryer: was $2,298 now $1,496 at Lowe's If you're ready to upgrade your washer and dryer, you can save $802 on this fantastic stackable set from Samsung. With a smart, Wi-Fi powered front-load washer featuring 4.5 cubic feet of space and a similarly smart 7.5-cu-ft dryer, doing laundry has never been easier. And thanks to notifications in the SmartThings app, you might never accidentally leave a load of clothes in the washer overnight again.