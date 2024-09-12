Huge Home Depot sale — here's 15 deals I'd get on furniture, appliances and more from $9

Get ready to save. Home Depot's latest sale is here. This retailer is my go-to for discounts on home decor, appliances, tools, garden supplies and more. There are a bunch of deals up for grabs that you don't want to miss.

Home Depot has lots of ways to get your stuff organised. I have my eye on this Muscle Rack 5-Tier Boltless Steel Garage Storage Shelving Unit for $89 at Home Depot. No, I don't technically need a heavy-duty storage shelf to house my collection of books and CDs, but this one is billed as sturdy and easy to assemble. You can also grab Halloween decorations from $24 to get ready for the spooky season.

Keep scrolling to see the best deals in Home Depot's sale.

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.

Smart home: deals from $10 @ Home Depot

Build out your smart home with deals from $10 at Home Depot. The sale includes smart lightbulbs from Philips, smart appliances, smart locks, smart thermostats and more.

Halloween decorations: deals from $24 @ Home Depot

Get ready for the spookiest holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and more.

Mattresses: deals from $84 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $84. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.

Furniture sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot

From patio furniture to massage chairs, Home Depot is knocking up to 30% off furniture for your living room, patio, bedroom, and kitchen.

Furniture

Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $77 @ Home Depot

Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.

Wakefield Outdoor Bench: was $399 now $162 @ Home Depot

This two-seater outdoor bench is the perfect size for decks or patios. Its sturdy black aluminum and steel frame is designed to be rust-resistant, while the CushionGuard Plus fabric of its cushion is fade proof and stain-resistant.

Coral Vista Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge: was $349 now $282 @ Home Depot

Relax in luxury with this chaise that is perfect for your backyard, pool or patio. The lounge is made of handwoven wicker that has a durable all-weather finish. It also comes with a cushion and customizable slipcover.

Smart Home

Philips A19 60w Smart Color Light Bulb: was $12 now $10 @ Home Depot

Philips makes some of the best smart lights, and this A19 60w bulb is a great buy at just $10. You can control it via the app or using your voice, to set it to any color, temperature or level of brightness. Plus, you can set timers and routines, like waking up to a sunrise or automatically turning the lights off before you go to sleep.

Reolink Smart 2K Plus Wired Video Doorbell: was $89 now $79 @ Home Depot

Nab this Reolink Smart 2K Plus Wired Video Doorbell on sale for $10 off. Although there's no option for battery power, hook this doorbell up to an outlet and it'll deliver sharp 2K video, person detection, 2-way talk and motion zoning options.

Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $109 @ Home Depot

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is now on sale. This device offers speedy streaming performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A and HDMI-in. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV device yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.

Price check: $109 @ Amazon

Appliances

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $232 now $219 @ Home Depot

Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.

Vissani Wine and Beverage Cooler: was $329 now $299 @ Home Depot

If you don't have enough room to keep all your drinks stored and chilled, this Vissani beverage cooler is here to help. With a 4.3 cubic foot capacity, it can hold up to 36 bottles or up to 120 cans. There are also touch controls to adjust the temperature and an inner LED light to get you a better view of what's inside.

GE Tall Tub Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher: was $729 now $438 @ Home Depot

Get $290 off this GE dishwasher in Home Depot's sale. Measuring 24 inches, it delivers excellent cleaning power with DryBoost to stop you needing to dry up every item that comes out. There's also an option for a sanitization cycle that reduces reduces 99.99% of bacteria on dishes.