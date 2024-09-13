Amazon's weekend sale is live from $5 — 23 deals I'd get on OLED TVs, apparel, headphones and more

Amazon just launched a bunch of new deals, so it's time to enjoy some retail therapy. Some of our favorite TVs, headphones and more have been slashed in price this weekend.

For starters, right now you can get the Google Pixel 8 for $499 at Amazon and a Google Pixel Watch thrown in for free. These aren't the latest Pixel phone or smartwatch models, but this price is still a huge steal. There's also an epic sale on Ninja appliances from $49.

There are plenty more great deals up for grabs here, so check out my favorites below. Plus, see the deals I'd get from $9 in Home Depot's latest sale.

Apparel

Hanes Beefy-T Heavyweight Cotton Crewneck Tee (Men’s): was $12 now from $5 @ Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a plain t-shirt. This Hanes Beefy-T is made of thick, heavyweight cotton that’s extra durable while staying super soft. That also means it’s opaque, so no worries about any show through. Note: prices vary by your choice of size and color.

Adidas sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $10.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11.

Crocs sale: deals from $29 @ Amazon

Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Video games

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

No Man's Sky: was $59 now $23 @ Amazon

Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Note that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Roku 50" Select Series 4K TV: was $299 now $248 @ Amazon

The Roku Select is part of Roku's line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

Price check: $248 @ Best Buy

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,096 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Price check: $1,146 @ Walmart

Sony 65" Bravia 8 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,998 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar 2024 TV that sits perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L OLED. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch. In our Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV review, we said it offers the perfect blacks OLED is known for, plus the wide off-center viewing angles that customers tend to appreciate about OLED technology.

Amazon devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $109 now $89 @ Amazon

The best smallest smart display is now bundled with a free smart bulb. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion and also works great on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices from one central hub.

Laptops

Acer Nitro V: was $779 now $649 @ Amazon

This is a great price for a laptop with a 144Hz refresh rate. The mid-range laptop also has an RTX 4050 and 512GB of storage space, as well as impressive audio tech that leverages Acer's AI-powered PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice noise reduction technology.

MacBook Air 15 (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays, and Apple claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

MSI Katana: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

With a focus on providing power for AI tools, this MSI laptop has 32GB of RAM for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.

Smartphones

Pixel 8: was $699 now $499 @ Amazon

Free Pixel Watch! Prime members can get a free Pixel Watch (Gen 1) when you they buy the Pixel 8. This is a perfect combination because you'll be able to receive notifications and phone calls from the Pixel 8 on the Pixel Watch. Note: You must choose the 128GB model to see this price.

Headphones

1More SonoFlow SE: was $54 now $49 @ Amazon

They may cost less than $55, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $249 @ Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 have the best battery life of any ANC headphones we've tested. They last up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC enabled, which is incredible. They also offer excellent sound quality, effective ANC and a robust design.

Appliances

Ninja Fit Blender: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Ninja Fit compact personal blender comes with two 16oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go spout lids, making it easy to enjoy your shakes or smoothies on the go. Crush ice and pulverize frozen ingredients or blend fresh fruits and vegetables for drinks packed full of nutrients. Easy to use, simply push down the blender to activate the 700-watt motor. The single-serving blender is compact and easy to store and all parts are dishwasher safe and BPA free.