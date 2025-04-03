Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale is live — here's the 19 best deals I'd shop now from $10

It may only be April — but Black Friday is in full swing at The Home Depot. Your one-stop home improvement shop is hosting a huge Spring Black Friday sale that begins today and runs through April 16. That's 14 days of savings on some of the best spring essentials I've laid my eyes on!

From patio furniture and grills to lawnmowers and gardening essentials, Home Depot is boasting some impressive discounts. If you're ready to get mulching for the season, Scotts is currently offering 5 bags of mulch for the low price of $10. Hoping to replace your gas mower? Look no further than the Ryobi Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for just $349.

Ready to get your home in tip top shape for the season ahead? Home Depot has your covered. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite deals in Home Depot's Spring Black Friday Sale. For more ways to save, check out our Home Depot promo codes page.

Home Depot Spring Black Friday Deals

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Miracle Gro Garden Soil: get 5 for $10 @ The Home Depot

Ready to jumpstart your garden this spring? Miracle Gro Garden Soil is here to help. And right now, you can get 5 bags for just $10. One bag is typically priced at $4.57, so you're definitely getting your money's worth with this deal. One bag will also feed plants for up to 3 months and improve existing soil.

Scotts Mulch: get 5 for $10 @ The Home Depot

Mulching your yard isn't always a fun task — but at least with this deals from the Home Depot, you'll be saving big. Get 5 bags of mulch for just $10 right now. You can pick from Red, Black and Brown and feel confident that you mulch will maintain its color for up to 1 year thanks to Color Advantage.

Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $77 at The Home Depot Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.

StyleWell Amberview 6-Piece Steel Square Outdoor Dining Set: was $129 now $99 at The Home Depot At just $99, this outdoor dining set that features a dining table, 4 folding chairs and a push-up umbrella is a total steal. It's rust-resistant and also features sling fabric that resists UV rays, meaning the set will last for years to come. And if it doesn't, the set is backed by a 1-year fabric and frame warranty.

Blink Outdoor 4 (5-Pack): was $399 now $199 at The Home Depot The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Ryobi Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower: was $429 now $349 at The Home Depot If you're looking to replace your gas mower, this is the optimal choice. Ideal for up to a 1/2 acre, this mower comes with an included 40V 6Ah lithium battery for up to 40 minutes of runtime. When finished, you can easily fold the handles and store the mower vertically for extra compact storage. Best of all, it is part of the RYOBI 40V system where any 40V battery works with any 40V product.

Ninja Woodfire Pro XL: was $449 now $399 at The Home Depot The Ninja Woodfire Pro XL can grill, smoke, bake and air fry in one, but this outdoor grill has a cult following for a reason. With the ability to use real smoker pellets to create that classic barbecue flavor, your food will taste better than ever.