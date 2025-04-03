Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale is live — here's the 19 best deals I'd shop now from $10
Shop deals on patio furniture, grills, gardening and more
It may only be April — but Black Friday is in full swing at The Home Depot. Your one-stop home improvement shop is hosting a huge Spring Black Friday sale that begins today and runs through April 16. That's 14 days of savings on some of the best spring essentials I've laid my eyes on!
From patio furniture and grills to lawnmowers and gardening essentials, Home Depot is boasting some impressive discounts. If you're ready to get mulching for the season, Scotts is currently offering 5 bags of mulch for the low price of $10. Hoping to replace your gas mower? Look no further than the Ryobi Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for just $349.
Ready to get your home in tip top shape for the season ahead? Home Depot has your covered. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite deals in Home Depot's Spring Black Friday Sale. For more ways to save, check out our Home Depot promo codes page.
Home Depot Spring Black Friday Deals
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Miracle Gro Garden Soil: get 5 for $10 @ The Home Depot
Ready to jumpstart your garden this spring? Miracle Gro Garden Soil is here to help. And right now, you can get 5 bags for just $10. One bag is typically priced at $4.57, so you're definitely getting your money's worth with this deal. One bag will also feed plants for up to 3 months and improve existing soil.
Scotts Mulch: get 5 for $10 @ The Home Depot
Mulching your yard isn't always a fun task — but at least with this deals from the Home Depot, you'll be saving big. Get 5 bags of mulch for just $10 right now. You can pick from Red, Black and Brown and feel confident that you mulch will maintain its color for up to 1 year thanks to Color Advantage.
If you're hosting a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.
Staple everything in your path together! This tool from Ryobi is currently on sale for a $30 discount, making it a great buy if you're already in the ecosystem. It doesn't come with a battery, so you'll need to buy one separately if you don't already have one.
Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.
At just $99, this outdoor dining set that features a dining table, 4 folding chairs and a push-up umbrella is a total steal. It's rust-resistant and also features sling fabric that resists UV rays, meaning the set will last for years to come. And if it doesn't, the set is backed by a 1-year fabric and frame warranty.
The weather outside may be frightful, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top. It's perfect for upcoming fall weather.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.
The Milwaukee M12 Cordless Combo Kit includes a cordless subcompact hammer drill, an impact driver, and three batteries to keep your new tools topped up while you work.
This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to a discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.
If you're looking to replace your gas mower, this is the optimal choice. Ideal for up to a 1/2 acre, this mower comes with an included 40V 6Ah lithium battery for up to 40 minutes of runtime. When finished, you can easily fold the handles and store the mower vertically for extra compact storage. Best of all, it is part of the RYOBI 40V system where any 40V battery works with any 40V product.
The Ninja Woodfire Pro XL can grill, smoke, bake and air fry in one, but this outdoor grill has a cult following for a reason. With the ability to use real smoker pellets to create that classic barbecue flavor, your food will taste better than ever.
Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.
This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.
Weber's flat top grill range is reduced in this sale, with a $100 discount on the 36-inch model. This griddle has a 4-burner system that generates 60,000 BTUs and full edge-to-edge heating can hit 500°F.
