Here are 9 Leap Day sales I recommend — Macs from $499, bedding from $41

Retailers love a good excuse for a sale and right now dozens of stores are offering Leap Day sales. Traditionally, I'd be a little hesitant about Leap Day sales, but this year there are a handful of deals worth calling out.

For instance, Saatva is taking 15% off its Saatva Classic Mattress. This isn't just any mattress, but rather what we named the best mattress you can buy in 2024. After discount, prices start at $1,101. Not to be outdone, Brooklinen is taking 29% off select bedding. After discount, prices start from $41.

This is just a sampling of the Leap Day sales you can get right now. Below I'm rounding up the 15 best deals to shop today. Just remember, many of these sales will end at the strike of midnight.

Best Leap Day sales

Household supplies sale: spend $60, get $15 credit @ Amazon

It's almost time for spring cleaning and Amazon is making it cheaper than ever. For a limited time, spend $60 or more on select household items at Amazon and you'll get a free $15 Amazon credit via coupon code "STOCKUPSAVE". The sale includes brands like Mrs. Meyer's, Clorox, Hefty, Lysol, Duracell, and more.

Price check: spend $50, get $15 @ Target

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Brooklinen All Season Down Alternative Comforter: was $159 now $135 @ Brooklinen

Editor's Pick! I've been using the Brooklinen All Season Down Alternative Comforter for the past month and it's quickly become my favorite comforter. It's airy, soft and does an excellent job of insulating heat on cold nights. It's made from recycled PET fibers, repurposed from plastic bottles, but you'll swear it feels like a down comforter. In addition, it's hypoallergenic and can be used year-round. It's available in various sizes and styles. Use coupon "COMFORT15" to drop its price to $135 at checkout.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Ok, so Best Buy isn't celebrating Leap Day, but I'd be remiss to not include this deal. Right now Best Buy has the 15-inch MacBook Air on sale for $999. I own this same model and it's arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,295 now $1,101 @ Saatva

Nothing tops sleeping on a comfortable bed and the Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, you can get the twin for $1,101 (was $1,295) or the queen for $1,696 (was $1,995).

5G Home Plus: $45/month @ Verizon

Free Nintendo Switch! Verizon is offering its 5G Home Plus Internet plan for just $45/month. Plus, you'll get to choose between a free $200 Target gift card or Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go ($349 value). Additionally, you'll get a free Nintendo Switch ($299 value). To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone. This price will be guaranteed for five years with no contract or equipment fees.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: from $1,349 @ Best Buy

Free $200 gift card! The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series laptops are finally available. They feature Intel's new Ultra processors, which are capable of accelerating AI tasks. Right now Best Buy is bundling up to a $200 Best Buy gift card when you buy one of Samsung's new laptops.

Price check: $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Steelcase Leap Chair: 25% off @ Steelcase

Steelcase is taking 25% off its Leap chair via coupon code "LEAPDAY". In our Steelcase Leap Chair review, we called it a comfortable chair with plenty of back support, and you can get it in a wide range of colors, too, which makes it a great addition to any home office.