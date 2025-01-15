Forget the Galaxy S25 — the Google Pixel 8a just crashed to $299 and it's an amazing bargain

Samsung is expected to release its Galaxy S25 at next week's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Although it hasn't been confirmed, pricing is expected to start around $799 for Samsung's new phones. If that sounds outside of your budget, I've spotted a killer deal on one of the best camera phones on the market.

For a limited time, you can get the Google Pixel 8a for just $299 at Best Buy. The Pixel 8a not only tops our list of the best cheap phones, but this is the cheapest it's ever been.

Yes, Samsung's new phones will bring a lot of cool features, but if you want one of the best Android phones around without breaking the bank, this is the deal for you. The Pixel A series has continually ranked among the best cheap phones we've tested and the Pixel 8a is no exception.

In our Google Pixel 8a review, we said Google's phone offers incredible value while sticking at the same price point as its predecessor. Best of all, the Pixel 8a also inherits some Google AI features from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that are huge time-savers, like how Magic Editor takes care of all the heavy lifting in photo-editing.

Other Pixel 8a upgrades include a 120Hz display refresh rate, longer-lasting battery, and a faster and improved Tensor G3 chip. It's also worth noting that Google is giving the Pixel 8a the same seven years of major Android and security updates as it does with its flagship models, which is a huge bonus since it means your phone will remain updated and secure for a long while.