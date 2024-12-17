Epic Walmart sale: 15 deals I’d get under $100 that arrive before Christmas

Christmas is a week away and if you want to avoid last-minute shopping, now is the time to place your orders. Shipping deadlines are approaching fast and I always recommend padding your orders to avoid shipping delays.

The cut-off date for Walmart, for example, is December 23 at 12:30 p.m. (local time). To help with your last-minute shopping, I've vetted the latest batch of Walmart deals and picked the 15 best deals under $100 that will ship in time for Christmas. My list includes toys, apparel, kitchen appliances, and more. You'll want to act fast, though as deals are likely to start expiring soon. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes).

Walmart Deals Under $100

Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $9. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more. Lego sales are common this time of year, but Walmart's sale stands out for having the widest range of sets on sale.

Switch games sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $14. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

PS5 games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering dozens of discounts on all things PS5 related. You can save on consoles, accessories, video games, storage, and more. For instance, right now Walmart has PS5 games on sale from $17. Titles on sale include Battlefield 2042, Spider Man Miles Morales, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and more.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $19 @ Walmart

I've become a huge Crocs fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen at Walmart all year.

Columbia: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing the price of a wide selection of Columbia apparel for men and women. After discount, prices start as low as $19. The sale includes jackets, backpacks, fleece sweaters and more.

Ninja appliances: deals from $24 @ Walmart

I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both appliances are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $24. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74). I've been using it for over a year and it's a terrific everyday machine.

Lowest price! Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 at Walmart If you're looking to get the best streaming device you want the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick we've ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small streaming stick for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. We recommend it over Chromecast and Fire TV Sticks due to its simpler user experience.

Shark appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes robot vacs, blow dryers, handheld vacs, and more. After discount, prices start from $49. For instance, you can get Shark Steam Mop for $49 (pictured, was $69). Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes.

Solo Stove Mesa 5" Tabletop Firepit: was $79 now $59 at Walmart Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars.

Samsung Galaxy A15: was $159 now $99 at Walmart Walmart's really slashing the price of the Samsung Galaxy A15 for AT&T Prepaid to a whopping $99, which is down from its normal $159 cost. It packs a large 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, MediaTek 6835 processor, and a large 5,000 mAh battery.